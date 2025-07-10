TT Chamber applauds India-Trinidad and Tobago co-operation

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, and Foreign and Caricom Affairs minister Sean Sobers take a photo with the signed memorandum of understanding at the Rotunda Gallery, Red House, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, on July 4. Also in the photo are India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

VASHTI GUYADEEN

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) welcomes the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between India and TT during the official visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to TT from July 3-4.

These agreements signal a deepening of diplomatic and economic co-operation between both nations.

They have the potential to catalyse meaningful transformation across key sectors including health, agriculture, renewable energy, justice, education, trade and public administration.

A strategic window for national development

The timely execution and implementation of these MoUs present TT with a rare opportunity to address long-standing structural challenges.

The agreements – from pharmacopeial co-operation to cultural exchange, skills development and support for public infrastructure – are well aligned with the country’s priorities for digital transformation, human capital development, economic diversification and social inclusion.

In particular, the MoU on pharmacopeial co-operation opens the door to more affordable, high-quality generic drugs, potentially reducing national healthcare costs and improving access for underserved communities.

The provisions for rural development and agriculture can facilitate the transfer of India’s innovations in irrigation, agri-tech and value chain integration – areas that have revolutionised its rural economy. These lessons can be adapted to TT’s context to enhance food security and reduce the country’s high food import bill.

The commitment to capacity building through the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) programme, along with the integration of renewable energy solutions and digitisation of the education sector, further strengthens the foundation for sustainable socio-economic growth.

Chamber’s role in accelerating execution

As the leading business organisation in the country, the TT Chamber stands ready to partner with key ministries and institutions to support the implementation of these agreements.

The chamber is prepared to contribute to the development of actionable roadmaps and monitoring frameworks to ensure these MoUs yield tangible outcomes.

Crucially, we advocate for the inclusion of the private sector in the design and execution of capacity-building initiatives – particularly those targeting healthcare innovation, agricultural modernisation and digital transformation.

We also reaffirm our commitment to advancing both inward and outward trade missions, particularly in the areas of pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, professional services and manufacturing.

India’s US$3.7 trillion economy, combined with its global leadership in ICT, fintech and low-cost manufacturing, offers tremendous partnership opportunities for TT’s private sector.

A call to deepen bilateral trade

The chamber recommends that both governments explore a bold and structured pathway to significantly increase bilateral trade – currently valued at approximately US$370 million (2023), according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade – over the next five years.

Presently dominated by exports of liquefied natural gas, ammonia, and iron from TT, and imports of pharmaceuticals, steel products and machinery from India, this trade relationship holds considerable potential for expansion and diversification. The sectors identified within the MoUs align closely with India’s demonstrated global expertise and TT’s economic diversification priorities, creating fertile ground for commercially viable and sustainable partnerships.

To this end, the chamber advocates for the establishment of high-level trade missions, structured public-private policy dialogue and the design of targeted incentives to foster market access and joint ventures. These measures, if pursued collaboratively, can translate diplomatic milestones into long-term socio-economic gains.

A personal connection to India’s development pathway

Chamber CEO Vashti Guyadeen shared her personal connection to India’s development journey, having been a recipient of a government of India-funded scholarship in the year 2000.

She noted the postgraduate programme she completed provided early insight into India’s strategic reforms in financial market development and its decisive push towards digitising the banking sector.

Remarkably, India was already advancing digital financial infrastructure that enabled small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt technology and modernise their operations – an agenda that has only accelerated over the past 25 years.

Guyadeen emphasised that these are the kinds of transformative learning experiences the chamber hopes to see extended to its members through immersive exchange programmes, particularly for members of the chamber’s NOVA Committee – an innovation-focused working group comprised of future-forward entrepreneurs and young professionals.

Such engagement can help build a generation of business leaders equipped to respond to the twin imperatives of technology adoption and global competitiveness.

Shared vision for the global south

This evolving TT-India partnership is emblematic of the value of South-South co-operation in a rapidly shifting global order.

With shared democratic traditions, rich cultural ties and a mutual commitment to inclusive development, this partnership can serve as a model for collaboration that delivers real, lasting impact.

The chamber commends both governments on this landmark diplomatic achievement and reaffirms its readiness to act as a catalyst in translating these MoUs into meaningful outcomes.

We believe that with structured follow-through, strategic partnerships and private sector integration, this renewed partnership with India will help position TT on a path toward sustainable prosperity.