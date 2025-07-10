Trinidad and Tobago swimmers fine tune skills at Paraguay camp

TT junior swimmers along with coach Maurice Faria, right, before leaving Piarco International Airport to attend a training camp in Paraguay. -

SEVEN Trinidad and Tobago youth swimmers are earning valuable experience at a Pan American Games Training Camp, being hosted by the Olympic Committee of Paraguay in Asuncion.

Isaiah Alexander, Amari Ash, Toni Rae Yates, Gabriella Vickles, Zachary Anthony, Johann-Matthew Matamoro and Liam Roberts are the local swimmers at the camp.

The TT swimmers have all been representing the country in recent years with some of them, like Anthony, about to make the transition to senior level swimming.

The camp, which started on July 7, will end on July 12.

The schedule is a packed one with many activities out of the pool to help the swimmers develop as athletes.

On July 9, the TT athletes participated in the swimming planning and fine-tuning workshop and a swimming talent detection workshop.

The diet and mental strength of an athlete is pivotal to their success and on July 10, a talk on nutrition and psychology will be held. On the same day, the athletes will also learn about the importance of physical preparation.

TT coach Maurice Faria told Newsday about the value of these camps.

"This camp will assist the swimmers for the future and some of them for the Pan Am (Games) coming up next month," Faria said, who is in Paraguay with the swimmers.

TT have had strong performances at the Carifta Aquatic Championships, including at the 2025 edition which TT hosted.

Faria said the camp in Paraguay will help TT improve their performances at the Carifta.