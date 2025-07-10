Trinidad and Tobago place tenth, 14th at NORCECA U-18 Beach Volleyball Champs

TT's Darion Sparks (R) makes a diving play as teammate Josie Cedeno looks on during a NORCECA Men's Under-18 Beach Volleyball World Championship qualifier at the Juan Dolio beach, Dominican Republic. Photo courtesy NORCECA -

The Trinidad and Tobago team of Josie Cedeno and Darion Sparks slipped to a tenth-place finish when their participation in the North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Men’s Under-18 Beach Volleyball Championships concluded at the Juan Dolio beach, Dominican Republic on July 9.

The competition served as a qualifier for the Federation International de Volleyball World Championships, which will be held later this year in Qatar, with the top five teams in the men’s and women’s divisions gaining automatic qualification.

Placed in pool C, TT were unable to progress to the quarterfinal round as they lost to Cayman Islands (22-24, 13-21) and Guatemala (5-21, 13-21). After finishing at the bottom of pool C, Cedeno and Sparks got on winning terms when they defeated the US Virgin Islands pair of Kymani Greenidge and A’jahani Merchant (21-6, 21-19) on July 8 in their first classification match for places ninth to 12th.

On July 9, the TT team took to the sand again as they battled Puerto Rico in the ninth-place playoff. The encounter was a thrilling one, as the Puerto Rican team of Rocco Figueroa and Mauro Morales won the first set 21-11 before the TT team responded with a 22-20 win in the second set. In the decisive set, TT battled hard but ultimately lost the set 12-15 as Figueroa and Morales won the match 2-1 to secure ninth spot.

The US pair of Colten Mortensen and Matix Williams copped the title as they beat Canada’s pair of Bryce Kim and Misha Panasiouk in straight sets (21-15, 21-15) in the grand finale. The US and Canada will be joined at the world championships by Mexico (third), Nicaragua (fourth) and Guatemala (fifth). The US also showed their prowess in the preceding under-21 qualifiers by winning both the men’s and women’s categories.

In the women’s under-18 qualifiers, the TT team of Sarah Mohammed and Jenissa Morrison finished a disappointing 14th. The TT women finished at the bottom of pool B as they lost to El Salvador (3-21, 8-21), group winners Puerto Rico (7-21, 9-21) and Costa Rica (4-21, 7-21).

On July 9, in their playoff for 13th spot, Mohammed and Morrison couldn’t get over the line as they lost in straight sets (10-21, 11-21) to the Anguilla pair of Cayla Jno-Baptiste and Cynne Liburd. The US and Mexico contested the final, with Canada notching third spot ahead of Puerto Rico. Nicaragua finished fifth.