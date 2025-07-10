Trinidad and Tobago lose first two games in RAN U-19 tourney

TT's men's under-19 rugby player Ezekiel Wilson, who scored a penalty and a conversion in the team's RAN Under-19 XVs match versus Cayman Islands in Mexico on July 9. Photo retrieved from Facebook -

Trinidad and Tobago's junior team had a rough start to their Rugby Americas North (RAN) Men’s Under-19 XVs tournament in Queretaro, Mexico on July 9 as they lost their first two matches to the US and Cayman Islands.

The six-team tournament features round-robin action over the first two days, before the final, as well as the bronze-medal and fifth-place playoff matches are contested on July 12. In their first match, TT were defeated 59-0 by the US, with some improvement shown in the second clash as Cayman Islands got a 19-10 result to register their second win of the day.

In match one, the Americans were ruthless against the TT defence and they assumed a 35-0 lead at halftime before adding 24 more points in the second half to secure the lopsided victory.

From as early as the fifth minute, the US showed their intent when Mosese Luveitasau scored with a try straight through the middle of the TT defence to give his team a 5-0 lead. Just five minutes later, the US opened up a 14-0 lead as they got another try, to go along with two conversions from the accurate Declan Cadden.

By the 16th minute, TT were well and truly out of the contest as Marco Lapierre and Aidan Stewart chipped in with tries to go along with two more conversions from Cadden as the US opened up an unassailable 28-0 lead.

The TT defence showed a bit more resistance in the second half as the US got their first try of the period in the 29th minute to go up 40-0 at that stage. Leo Venables got in on the fun with a try in the 31st minute, while Lapierre scored his second try of the game in the 38th minute before Siale Ofa put the icing on the cake for the US in the dying stages of the 40-minute affair.

In their second match, TT were resolute early on but fell behind in the 18th minute when Cayman Islands’ Brennach Lynch got a try down the right side. Cayman Islands went into halftime with a 7-0 lead which swelled to 14-0 by the 22nd minute after a try from Liam Keogh and a conversion from Charlie Jones.

TT got on the mark just two minutes later as Ezekiel Wilson scored a penalty from the 15-metre mark to cut the opposition’s lead to 14-3. In the 31st minute, captain Hugo Barnett opened up a 19-3 lead for Cayman Islands with a try down the left, before TT got their sole try of the game in the 38th minute after an excellent solo run from Jeremiah Simon.

Wilson then dispatched his left-footed conversion as the score read 19-10 in favour of Cayman Islands. There was to be no more scoring for TT, though, and they missed a great chance to add to their tally after a powerful run from Tristan Alexander-Farinha in the 40th minute.

In other results, Mexico beat Bermuda 10-3, Cayman Islands whipped Bermuda 22-0 and US beat Jamaica 31-0.

On July 10, TT will play Bermuda at 12 noon before meeting Jamaica at 6 pm.