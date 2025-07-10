Time to lighten weight of education

THE EDITOR: Not long ago I weighed my 13-year-old grandson’s school bag. It came in at a staggering 16 pounds. Surprised, I asked why he didn’t pack only the books he needed for the day, especially since his school follows a structured timetable. His answer was as troubling as it was illuminating: one particular textbook, among the heaviest, is required every day, even though it is seldom used.

This is a child who is fortunate to be dropped off and picked up from school. Still, carrying such a heavy load daily is unnecessary and unacceptable. It raises serious concerns about those students who must walk to school or who rely on public transportation. How are they expected to bear such physical strain every day?

The question must be asked: are school administrators and teachers truly aware of the burden these children carry – literally? And more importantly, are they doing enough to address it? Co-ordinated lesson plans, staggered book usage, and accessible storage solutions could make a meaningful difference. Even more promising, digital alternatives could dramatically lighten the load – literally and figuratively.

This is far more than an inconvenience. Medical experts have long warned that heavy school bags can lead to posture issues, back pain, and long-term musculoskeletal problems. In a time when student well-being should be a top priority, this is an issue that can no longer be ignored.

We must ensure that the weight of education is not something our children carry on their backs – day in and day out. It’s time to rethink how we structure the school day, how we use educational materials, and how we prioritise student health. Because no child should suffer physically for simply trying to learn.

Let’s act before preventable harm becomes the norm. The next generation deserves better.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail