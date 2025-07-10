The role of an architect in society

SMART HOMES: Architects play a critical role in designing and shaping our built environments. They design homes and buildings that can stand the test of time and are climate-focused. Photo courtesy Freepik -

The TT Institute of Architects (TTIA) is a non-profit organisation that promotes the ethical practice, art and science of architecture in TT.

Currently, there isn’t any institution in TT offering a degree in architecture.

Aspiring architects pursue their dreams at international institutions, which, for many, is financially challenging.

The TTIA, together with the family of architect Colin Laird, have developed a grant offered to nationals of TT who are enrolled in accredited international architecture programmes for undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Colin Laird was born in England in 1924. He was a sole practitioner in TT between 1956 to 2008.

In 2001, he was presented with the Chaconia Gold medal and named one of the country’s 50 icons during the 50th anniversary of independence celebrations in 2013.

Laird was a founding member of the TTIA and served as the honorary president from 1961-1962.

Profits from the sale of the book, Forged From the Love, Colin Laird, Caribbean Architect, go towards the grant.

The organisation also receives annual contributions (2023-2025) from these sponsors:

· The Sherwin-Williams company

· Engineering Consultants (ENCO)

· International Project Initiatives (IPI) Ltd

· Family of Colin Laird

Renate Allum, president of TTIA, leads the organisation. In her capacity, she has decided to publish two columns that illustrate architecture as a service. This is the first installation.

Featured in this column is Anil Pugh, an architecture student in the undergraduate programme at the Pratt Institute School of Architecture in New York City, US.

He is a recipient of the grant in 2025. In his application, Pugh, in response to the question: Why is the role of the architect important in society, said:

"I believe the role of the architect to be one of the most important to a functioning society.

"Architects do not simply design buildings, they create space; space that influences how we move, interact and feel. Architecture welcomes or excludes, supports or suppresses, divides or unites.

"The power to shape space is the power to shape the lived experience; it is not solely a technical practice, but also a social and political one.

"From civic spaces to residential projects, every decision an architect makes, from the layout of a home to the placement of a public bench, contributes to the experience of others.

"Architects design for people they may never meet, voices they may never hear and communities they may never belong to. The architect is inherently at the service of the people."

Pugh added that architects have a duty to be attuned to the world, not just in terms of style, but in terms of context, climate and culture.

"Architects exist across time, they draw on the past to respond to the present, while projecting toward a future that has yet to take shape."

Drawing reference to designing a building, Pugh said, "A building designed today may not rise for years, but it must still answer to the conditions of tomorrow.

"I often think of Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia, still unfinished more than 100 years after his death, yet it continues to inspire. That is the power of architecture: it can outlive us and speak beyond us."

Pugh emphasised the critical role architects play, especially in light of the climate crisis.

He added that the built environment plays a massive part in both the causes and potential solutions to global environmental challenges.

"We are uniquely positioned to shift the course through design strategies that prioritise sustainability, like passive design principles and regenerative materials. These are not just technical choices, they’re ethical ones. Designing in service of the environment is now inseparable from designing in service of humanity. Again, architecture is an act of service. It’s about doing for others, envisioning for those who can’t, designing for those whose voices are often left out. Everyone, no matter their background, deserves access to spaces that make them feel safe, included and valued. That means architects must work with humility, curiosity and courage."

An architect, Pugh said, is part artist, scientist, activist and mediator.

"It’s one of the few professions that demands such a wide set of skills, and yet remains so human at its core.

"I believe architects are essential to building not just structures, but cities – a more just and a beautiful world. Something I’m committed to, for TT and the future we all share."

This year, the award ceremony for the grant will be jointly held with the opening reception of the TTIA exhibition – Memorial for the July 1990 Attempted Coup.

The exhibition will run from July 10-26 at the National Library of TT, Port of Spain. It is free and open to the public.

Understanding the role of an architect through the eyes of Pugh demonstrates that the future of architecture is in good hands.

Initiatives like this grant, managed by the TTIA and the Laird family, help boost knowledge creation and serve as building blocks not only for architects, but for society as a whole.

The TTIA has been a member of the TTCSI since 2008 and continues to add value to the work of services in TT.

We applaud the opportunity to share information for the benefit of our members and country to further enlighten them on the role of architects.