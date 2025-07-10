SWF&CO turns 33

SWF&CO team at the company’s 25th anniversary gala in 2017. - Photo courtesy SWF&CO

SWF&CO International Public Relations, a communications and public relations company, is celebrating its 33rd anniversary – a milestone that underscores its enduring commitment to excellence, innovation and resilience in the dynamic world of communications.

In a release, SWF&CO said since its inception in 1992, it has partnered with over 160 clients spanning all major industries, including leading global brands and Fortune 500 companies, helping them navigate complex media landscapes and achieve their strategic objectives.

"Over the years, SWF&CO has proven its resilience and agility, overcoming numerous challenges in a rapidly changing global landscape," the release said.

It added that from technological advances to market shifts, SWF&CO has thrived by staying ahead of the curve, delivering innovative solutions that make a real difference.

Celebrating over three decades of growth, SWF&CO CEO Sandra Welch-Farrell said, "Reaching 33 years is a powerful milestone, but it’s only the beginning.

"We’re more excited than ever about the future – a future where creativity, technology and strategic thinking come together to create even greater impact for our clients."

Welch-Farrell also shared her visionary outlook of exploring endless opportunities, pushing boundaries, forging new pathways and helping clients lead with confidence in an ever-evolving world.

SWF&CO general manager Anna Lucie-Smith also echoed this optimistic sentiment.

"Our 33-year history tells an inspiring story of the talent and impact of the SWF&CO team throughout the years, and we’re excited to build upon that legacy into the future.

"We’re energised by the possibilities that lie ahead and remain committed to empowering our clients with fresh ideas, strategic insights, and unwavering support."

SWF&CO reaffirmed its commitment to delivering excellence in public relations and communications, helping clients build reputation, trust and resilience.