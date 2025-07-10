Stakeholders want answers on surge in patients at Scarborough Hospital

Entrance to the Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago. - JEFF K MAYERS/FILE PHOTO

Stakeholders are calling on THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor to clear the air about the recent influx of patients at the Scarborough General Hospital, which resulted in the facility having to be placed in emergency mode on July 8.

In a release, the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) said the hospital had activated emergency mode owing to what it called a “surge in patient admissions and capacity constraints across medical and surgical wards.”

However, it did not explain what caused the increase in admissions.

The TRHA, in the release, said all elective surgeries have been suspended until further notice.

“Currently, both the surgical and medical wards are at full capacity – adult medical and surgical wards 33 and 34 patients respectively, with 13 patients awaiting admission at the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E),” the authority added.

It advised the public to visit the A&E only in cases of dire emergency during this period.”

In the meantime, the TRHA said every effort was being made to transfer stable patients to the Roxborough Hospital, “where limited bed space remains available.”

The authority thanked the public for their co-operation and understanding “as we prioritise critical care and manage this temporary but urgent situation.”

The Ministry of Health, in a release on July 9, said there is no single factor responsible for the recent uptick in admissions at the Scarborough hospital.

The ministry said Tobago’s bed capacity stands at 130 and, as such, fluctuations in capacity can occur.

The ministry said in response, patient decanting procedures have been implemented with less critical cases being transferred to the Roxborough Hospital to accommodate those awaiting beds.

It said it remains in close communication with the relevant regional health authorities to ensure the continued delivery of timely and effective care across all facilities.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris on July 9 called on Brebnor to give a clear explanation about what caused the sudden influx in patients.

In a statement, he also urged her to provide details of the emergency response plan as it relates to patient care.

Morris said there must be open and honest communication to reassure both residents and visitors.

“This is not about politics,” he said.

“It is about people’s health and Tobago’s reputation. We must act wisely, quickly and in the best interests of the entire island and its people.”

Morris said the announcement that the hospital has gone into emergency mode has left many Tobagonians worried.

The situation, he said, demands calm, clarity and leadership.

“We need to understand what caused this sudden surge in hospital admissions. Is it an outbreak or are we facing deeper problems in our health system? Tobagonians are, in fact, asking these questions and they deserve answers.”

Morris said the release offered no clear plan to manage the crisis.

“After going through a pandemic, we should have had a back-up plan ready to support increased demand. Where is that plan now?”

He argued, “This is not just a health issue. Remember Tobago is a tourism destination and how this was communicated could very well damage visitor confidence and affect our economy.

“Visitors may now worry about getting medical care if they fall ill here and I suspect many are already reconsidering their travel plans.”

Morris also criticised the THA for purchasing villas at a cost of $20 million.

“We must also talk about priorities. While we face this health challenge, the assembly recently spent $20 million on the purchase of some villas which is a non-essential project. We must ask whether this was the best use of very scarce and much-needed resources.”

Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus also called on Brebnor to explain what caused the emergency.

She said, “Is Tobago experiencing a viral outbreak? Has there been a mass casualty event? Is this the result of a staffing shortage or failed system planning? These are not trivial questions. They are matters of life, safety and public confidence.

“Yet the TRHA’s release fails to offer even the most basic guidance on how individuals and families should protect themselves during this so-called emergency.”

Tsoiafatt Angus, a former TRHA chairman, said the lack of transparency is not only unacceptable but dangerous, “fostering panic rather than preparedness and confusion rather than calm.”

She claimed that “beyond this vague and unhelpful release lies a deeper truth.

“The collapse we are witnessing today is not isolated. It is the direct result of a healthcare system that has been deteriorating for years, particularly at the primary-care level.

“Hospitals are not meant to carry the full burden of a nation’s health. They are a last resort. When health centres in our communities are neglected, when early intervention and preventative care are ignored, the pressure inevitably crashes down on our hospitals. This is exactly what is happening now.”

Tsoiafatt Angus claimed under Brebnor’s leadership, Tobago’s primary health system has been allowed to fail.

“There has been no real investment in strengthening frontline clinics, no co-ordinated push for preventative care and no updated operational response plan in place for situations like this.

“Now with patients lining the corridors and operations on hold, the consequences of that neglect are plain to see. And this pattern of collapse is not confined to healthcare.”

She, too, urged Brebnor to outline an action plan to stabilise the health sector and avoid future shut-downs.

Tsoiafatt Angus also challenged her to “begin the long overdue work of rebuilding Tobago’s primary healthcare network.

“We cannot continue down this path. Tobago deserves a health system that protects its people, an education system that uplifts its youth and a government that tells the truth. When leaders fail to prepare, it is the people who pay the price. And the people of Tobago have paid enough.”