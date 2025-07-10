Solar farm project nears completion

Government officials and officials from bp, Shell and a subsidiary of the NGC, during a recent visit to the solar park project in Brechin Castle, Couva. -

The Brechin Castle Solar Limited, (a joint venture of bp, Shell, and a subsidiary of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago), on Wednesday welcomed key government officials and stakeholders to its project site in Couva.

Attending the event, according to a press release on July 10, were Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy; Barry Padarath, Minister of Public Utilities and Member of Parliament for Couva South; David Lee, Minister of Housing; Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy; and Clyde Elder, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

Other Government officials, invited dignitaries, executives and representatives from the joint venture shareholders.

The event began with a project briefing, detailing the progress made to date on the Brechin Castle facility, followed by a guided bus tour of the solar farm, providing guests with a firsthand view of the installation of thousands of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels in place across the site.

Once operational, the Brechin Castle Solar Farm will represent the country’s largest renewable energy development to date, helping to diversify Trinidad and Tobago’s energy mix, lower carbon emissions, and deliver cleaner energy to the national grid.