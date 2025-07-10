Santa Cruz United lift two titles at third edition of Evolution Cup

Members of the Santa Cruz United team receive their prizes from Secondary Schools Football League president Merere Gonzales after winning the under-9 category of the Evolution Cup at Edinburgh 500 recreation ground, Chaguanas. - Photo courtesy Evolution FC

The youngsters from Santa Cruz United were in full flow when the third edition of the Evolution Cup was hosted at the Edinburgh 500 recreation ground in Chaguanas from July 5 to 6, as they won two age-group titles.

Winners of the under-12 and under-14 categories in last year’s edition, Santa Cruz made good on their journey to Central once again as they won the under-9 and under-15 categories in 2025.

In the under-9 category, which was contested via a small-goal format, Santa Cruz played unbeaten in five matches (four wins, one draw) as they topped the table with 13 points to win the category. Santa Cruz’s Zane Alexander won the MVP award in the under-9 age group. Cox Coaching Academy and Union Hall United finished second and third, respectively, in the under-9 division.

Meanwhile, in the under-15 division, which reverted to the traditional 11-a-side format, Santa Cruz had a perfect record as they topped both FC Tigers and hosts Evolution FC. Santa Cruz’s Malik Guy was named under-15 MVP.

In the under-7 category, Cox Coaching Academy got the better of Waterloo Tigers and a pair of Evolution teams as they won the division with a perfect record. Top scorer Tyler Robinson was named the MVP for his exploits in Cox Coaching Academy’s unbeaten run.

Belmont Academy of Football Excellence (15 points) had a perfect run to the title in the under-11 category as they got wins over the second-placed Talent and Energy FC, Waterloo Tigers, Union Hall and two Evolution outfits. Belmont’s Elijah Stewart won the MVP award.

Monsta Mentality Junior Football Academy won the 9-a-side under-13 age group after getting a 2-0 win against Evolution in the final. Kaylon Crooks and under-13 MVP Kirell Second scored the goals for the Monsta Mentality team in the title-decider.

Meanwhile, in the under-17 division, Evolution got their hands on silverware when they earned an exciting 6-5 penalty shootout win over FC Tigers in the final after the teams played to a goalless draw in the 40-minute affair. The teams were locked at 5-5 on penalties, with a Joshua Rollocks penalty giving Evolution a 6-5 lead. Rollocks’ goal proved decisive as custodian Siddique Abdul-Hameed then came up big with a save to help the hosts clinch the under-17 crown. Evolution’s Jean Hernandez was named under-17 MVP.