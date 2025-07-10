Petty games by both sides

THE EDITOR: In today’s highly polarised political landscape, a strange but common pattern has emerged – and it’s frustrating, contradictory, and frankly exhausting.

It goes like this: when a politician remains silent for a period of time, their political opponents – and sometimes even their own supporters – immediately ask: “Why are you so quiet?”

But the moment that same politician speaks out, the same critics respond with: “Nobody asked you. Shut up.”

It’s a phenomenon that transcends party lines. Whether it’s the PNM or the UNC, supporters of both sides are guilty of playing this petty game. And it’s time we called it what it is: toxic political tribalism.

We say we want better politics. We say we want honest leadership. But if we continue this childish cycle of “speak and be attacked, stay silent and be attacked,” we’re not encouraging leadership – we’re just fuelling division.

It’s time to stop the hypocrisy.

Let politicians speak when they need to – and judge them on what they say, not just when or how they say it.

Let silence be an opportunity for reflection – not a weapon for ridicule.

And, most importantly, let us the people rise above the petty point-scoring and demand maturity from ourselves before we expect it from our leaders.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas