Panday concerned about attacks on President, independent senators

Patriotic Front leader Mickela Panday speaking to the media on April 4. - File photo by Paula Lindo

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) political leader Mickela Panday has expressed concern about the UNC attacking President Christine Kangaloo and Independent Senators, two months after winning the April 28 general election.

In a Facebook post on July 10, Panday said, "This troubling trend, combined with the widespread dismissal of thousands of workers without regard for their livelihoods, paints a picture of governance with a heavy hand."

She added if there are institutional biases or constitutional shortcomings which warrant the UNC's actions, the solution lies in comprehensive constitutional reform.

Panday recalled the UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition won 29 constituencies in the May 24, 2010 election.

This equated to a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

Panday said despite having this power, the PP lost a golden opportunity to deliver meaningful constitutional change.

The UNC won 26 constituencies on April 28 while the PNM retained 13 and the Tobago People's Party won two.

Panday criticised the UNC's behaviour towards people who question or criticise it.

"Holding the government to account does not make you a supporter of the PNM. Dismissing concerns by labelling people as PNM is a cheap and lazy political tactic, meant to silence legitimate concerns"

Panday said some government ministers continue to use social media to bully and intimidate people.

"A form of cyber-bullying that mirrors conduct before the election and has continued since."

She warned, "This behaviour normalises cyber-bullying from the highest levels of office and sends a dangerous message that abuse is power."

Panday lamented this conduct has not been condemned by the leadership.

"Any leadership style that thrives on division, intimidation, and hatred cannot unite a divided country, it only deepens the fractures. A glance at the toxic discourse online shows how far the damage has already spread."

With both the UNC and PNM have female leaders at their respective helms, Panday said both parties must "put country before politics and work together to achieve real reform that strengthens, not weakens, our democracy."

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles received her instrument of appointment in May and was elected unopposed as PNM political leader on June 22.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been UNC political leader since January 24, 2010, when she defeated Panday's father (former prime minister Basdeo Panday) in that year's party internal elections.

Persad-Bissessar declared her intention to stand for re-election as UNC leader at a public meeting in Penal on July 7.

Panday said Trinidad and Tobago deserves a system that truly reflects the will of the people and protects the rights of all.

Speaking at the opening of the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business’ Women in Leadership Conference on July 8, President Christine Kangaloo listed some of the “attacks” on her since she became President, including the questioning of the impartiality independent senators because they were appointed by her.

Under the Constitution, the President has the discretion to select nine independent senators.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate Darrell Allahar questioned the neutrality of two independent senators during a recent debate on the Prime Minister's Pension (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Persad-Bissessar has raised similar questions about independent senators and organisations such as the Law Association.

In a statement on July 7, the association lamented the criticism of the independent senators, saying attacks on public figures were "a trend which must be reined in."

Persad-Bissessar countered two days later, accusing the association of political hypocrisy.

She said, "This is the same body that remained silent over the past ten years, when the PNM destroyed the sacred core of democratic principles, institutions, and the rule of law."

Kangaloo said, “I have sometimes allowed myself to wonder whether the difference in my case is that I am one of only two women to have been President, and whether the reason that the only other former politician to have become president was spared the attacks that have been visited upon me is that he was male.”

She asked that she be judged only by her performance.

On July 9, government ministers Khadijah Ameen, Dr Roodal Moonilal, David Lee and Anil Roberts said the criticisms against Kangaloo had nothing to do with her gender.

Ameen, Lee and Roberts said it had to do with her former political affiliation to the PNM.

Moonilal said, "I have taken note of the comments of the President. I am not aware that the President has been a target."

He added, "I am aware that serious concerns have been raised as to her judgment in the appointment of partisan senators and other matters."

At a news conference on July 9, opposition senator Dr Amery Browne claimed government's attacks against independent senators was a trend towards dictatorship.

Opposition senator Faris Al-Rawi, who also attended the briefing, said, "It is not right to attack individuals on the independent bench and attack the President."