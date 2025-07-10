Nominations open for Unsung Heroes awards

CEO of Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life Wendell Constantine. -

Nominations are open and the panel of judges will be reviewing nominees for the Trinidad leg of the Unsung Heroes awards.

Unsung Heroes, a campaign developed by CIBC Caribbean’s ComTrust Foundation, is meant to highlight and reward people of the region who are making a difference in their communities.

For the local leg, the judges are Wendell Constantine, CEO of Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL); Robert Dumas, chairman of the TT Cancer Society (TTCS); and Akosua Edwards, founder and national co-ordinator NiNa Young Women's Leadership Programme.

Constantine, a prominent figure in the media landscape, has had an extensive career in broadcasting, communications, and media management. In addition to FEEL, his commitment to community service includes his board memberships with the TT Olympic Committee and the TTOC Gold Foundation, all of which focus on global sports, athlete development, poverty alleviation, and humanitarian service.

Dumas lives by the philosophy: "Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." His professional career has spanned broadcast and digital media for the past two decades. His work with the TTCS is a philanthropic role that enables him to contribute meaningfully to national health. He is committed to forging strong partnerships to expand the society’s reach and effectiveness in serving the population.

Edwards’s programme is an initiative that has transformed the lives of hundreds of young women and girls in TT over the past decade. She has earned her numerous prestigious recognitions, including the Inspirational Emerging Leader Award from the International Women's Forum of TT, Social Entrepreneur of the Year in TT, and the Merikin Award for Distinguished Leadership in Women's Affairs.

CIBC Caribbean Unsung Heroes campaign is open to people aged ten and over, who have been making a difference in their communities, and have not been highlighted or rewarded in any significant way. There are two categories under which nominations can be sent – Outstanding work in the community and An act of heroism/bravery/extraordinary act of kindness – within the 12 months preceding the start of the year’s campaign.

“The work should be strictly voluntary,” said Debra King, the bank’s director of corporate communications. “We know there are many people doing good work out there, so we want to ensure those who have not been recognised in previous or other award campaigns, get the opportunity now.”

Candidates can be nominated under one or more of the following profiles:

· Outstanding work in the community,

· Social programmes,

· The environment,

· Mentorship

Nominations can be sent to unsungheroes@cibcfcib.com either as a video, no longer than a minute and half; or a written nomination, between 300 and 400 words, accompanied by photos.When the nominations are submitted, the judges will review and decide the winner in August. As it is also a regional event, the winners from Trinidad will vie for the regional awards, which will be announced in September.

In October the top three regional winners – the regional CIBC Caribbean Unsung Hero and two runners-up and a guest each will be flown to Barbados for the presentation of prizes at a special awards dinner. Special prizes will also be offered to the persons nominating the winning heroes.

The nominator of the winning project is eligible for a special reward.

For more information visit www.cibcfcib.com