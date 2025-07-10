Murder of the innocents

-

JEROME TEELUCKSINGH

OUR LAND is soaked in innocent blood. In October 1972, Savitri Rajkumar of Warren Road, Bejucal in Cunupia went missing. After 23 days of searching, her decomposing body was discovered in a cane field off Caroni Savannah Road. She was an innocent 12-year-old schoolgirl who was assaulted and murdered.

In 2005, while teaching at St Augustine Girls’ High School, there was the horrible murder of young Pixie Lakhan. This brutal act made my students more aware of the cruelty of fellow human beings. The slow, painful massacres would continue.

In February 2021, many would recall the shock when the lifeless body of Andrea Bharatt was discovered. The public outcry over the gruesome murder shook our republic and nationals abroad. Such brutality and other criminal acts reflect the extent of regression. We no longer value life and this is the lowest point of human civilisation.

Violent acts against the innocent have generated waves of anger and remorse. The petitions, motorcades, and anger on social media reflect discontented citizens. But these displays and rantings cannot cause fellow human beings to suddenly respect and value life.

Murders are sometimes linked to gender-based violence. Over the past two decades, there has been an alarming number of heinous crimes. Our region has become desensitised to the killing and harming of fellow human beings. The failure of the decrepit justice system, the high number of murders and inability to protect our citizens are not recent problems. These are remnants of our ugly, brutal past that occurred during the conquest of the First Peoples and later slavery and indentureship.

Some murders generate an outrage but these knee-jerk reactions are short-lived outbursts rather than a comprehensive social revolution. For many, the term "revolution" signifies change...usually positive change.

We have to remember that many of us are good at talking, pontificating to others and protesting, but very few of us are brave enough and willing to risk our reputation, jobs or lives to undertake a serious revolution for progress. Any social revolution needs proper leadership, ideological framework, discipline and patience. Do we possess these ingredients for the recipe of a successful social revolution? No.

Protests could escalate but this depends on the commitment of people who are at the forefront, the media and also the mass support. It also depends on whether there are businesses or wealthy people willing to fund events and other activities to maintain the momentum of protests.

There are trigger factors such as age, gender, class and innocence of the victim that generate impromptu public outbursts. However, it is important to note that other facts as unemployment and economic stagnation have all played major roles in awakening a volatile, frustrated population.

The hype surrounding gruesome murders eventually fizzle out and society returns to a state of temporary normalcy.

Some of us blame the government. However, there are many institutions that are failing or have already failed. For instance, the education system – from kindergarten to tertiary levels – should be focused on creating citizens who are caring. Our value systems need to be adjusted and our moral compass definitely has to be recalibrated.

Citizens who are positive and value human life are declining in numbers. Some of us are apathetic, display greed and are materialistic.

Those in leadership positions often seem disconnected. They need to be more transparent, fair and uphold values and morals to inspire the younger generation. The true essence of becoming a republic, in 1976, is lost whenever citizens are suffering, grieving or living in fear. The quality of life is linked to patriotism and nationalism. Unhappy citizens are less likely to care for their country.

In 2025, we need to constantly assess the state of our republican status – is it wholesome or diluted? Chronic problems as murders and flooding undermine our empty boasts of being an independent country. The purity of republicanism is lost when the process of nation-building is placed on the back-burner while divisive politics reigns supreme.

A republic is associated with democracy and freedom. And, whenever citizens are mocked for expressing their views or making suggestions on issues as crime prevention, then the republican nation is crumbling.

Our cherished republic certainly becomes corrupted and cheapened when loud-mouthed people abuse power, refuse to accept responsibility and make empty threats. Whenever segments of the population feel marginalised and alienated, then the ghosts of colonialism still haunt our republic. So many innocent souls, no longer in the land of the living, continue to cry for justice.