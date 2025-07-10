Mixed reactions to government's plan to raise legal use ages

Lystra Guevarro -

THE announcement that the government intends to raise the legal age for alcohol consumption, marijuana use, and gambling through legislation in Parliament has sparked a wave of mixed reactions from the public.

Sharon Inglefield, president of Arrive Alive, endorsed the proposed legislation.

“Research has proven that the use of alcohol and drugs inhibits the healthy development of the young body and brain,” she said via e-mail on July 8.

She pointed to studies by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and other NGOs that showed the brain continued to develop until the age of 25.

“We know that impairment is one of the major causes of serious and fatal collisions on our nation’s roads, and therefore Arrive Alive supports this recent (proposed) increase in the age limit for the use of alcohol and in fact all drugs.”

On July 8, a team from Newsday took to the streets of San Fernando to highlight the public’s take.

Lystra Guevarro of Penal Rock Road, Moruga, said it is a good idea.

“For the younger generation now, too much alcohol has been introduced to them at 18.”

On the issue of marijuana and gambling, she felt the government should have gone further.

“It should have increased to 30 years,” she added. “They have too much access to drugs. I feel drug abuse has a lot to do with school violence right now.”

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, addressing supporters at the UNC public meeting in Penal on July 7, revealed that the proposal is to increase the legal age for alcohol use from 18 to 21 years, while the legal age for marijuana use and gambling will rise to 25 years.

A 19-year-old supermarket worker welcomed the change for alcohol, saying, “At 18, the frontal lobe of the brain is not fully developed. It is a good move with regard to the alcohol consumption age going up. I do not know anything about gambling and marijuana.”

Jabari Jack, also 19, was more skeptical.

“People will drink regardless of whatever. It might make a difference, but nothing big. There are lots of things with age restrictions, and people do it anyway.”

Tracy Julien of Basse Terre Village in Moruga expressed doubt that the proposed new laws would make a meaningful impact. “It would not make a difference,” she said while walking along High Street with her teenage daughter.

However, Alexis Lezama, 22, of Whiteland supported the move. “It is not a bad idea, especially for the drinking part. Some people gamble for fun and recreation, and it is not an addiction for them.”

On the other hand, Richie Sancho, 47, of Cocoyea, voiced concern about changing social norms. “It will be kind of hard to change that now. I think 18 is a good age, if someone wants to drink or gamble.”