Missing Piarco man found dead

Scot Rambarran was found dead on July 10. -Photo courtesy social media

TWO days after he went missing, the body of Scot Rambarran was found in Mausica.

Rambarran, from Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was reported missing on July 8.

His wife told police he left home at around 4.30 pm in his white Toyota Corolla sedan with $25,000 to buy a car in Maloney.

He was with a friend at the time.

When he failed to return home, his wife contacted police.

Newsday understands Hunters Search and Rescue found his car on July 10 in some bushes off Mausica Road South opposite Kalco.

His body was inside the car sprawled over the passenger seat.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.