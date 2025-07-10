Links XI to meet Nazarites in Brothers T20 final

Links XI will play Nazarites in the final of the Brothers T20 Premier League competition. -

LINKS XI will clash with Nazarites in the Brothers Premier League T20 finals after the former got past HYO in the second semifinal at the Brothers Recreation Ground in Williamsville, on July 5.

The wet outfield because of rain in the days before the match made scoring difficult. Fours were few and far between for HYO as they picked up many runs with singles and twos.

Kern Ramdeen struck 37 to lead the way for HYO, Christon Harris hit an unbeaten 36 and Adrian Robertson chipped in with 20 as HYO scored 121/6 in 20 overs. Damion Samuel was the most successful bowler for Links XI with 2/17 in three overs.

Links XI lost three early wickets in their turn at the crease with Visham Ramroop being the chief destroyer. However, Vikesh Harrylochan and former national cricketer Rishaad Harris put on an unbroken partnership to steer Links XI to 125/3 to win by seven wickets.

Harrylochan and Harris took the aerial approach combining to hit many sixes. The crowd that showed up to watch the match had to be on the look out for balls flying over the boundary rope.

Harrylochan ended on 68 not out clearing the fence with ease and Harris struck an unbeaten 43.

Ramroop’s 2/17 in two overs was not enough for HYO.

The date of the final is yet to be determined as the organisers are monitoring the weather and other competitions playing simultaneously.

Summarised scores:

HYO 121/6 (20 overs) (Kern Ramdeen 37, Christon Harris 36 not out; Adrian Robertson 20; Damion Samuel 2/17) vs LINKS XI 125/3 (Vikesh Harrylochan 68 not out, Rishaad Harris 43 not out; Visham Ramroop 2/17). Links XI won by seven wickets.