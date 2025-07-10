Independents our last line of defence

THE EDITOR: I have observed a dangerous trend developing in our country, but it’s happening quietly. This is the kind of quiet that doesn’t bring calm, but should make every citizen very uneasy. Because what I see is the very institutions that were built to keep governments in check appear to be attacked, intimidated and silenced.

Once loud and proud, our trade unions are now curiously quiet, even as ordinary working people are seeing job cuts in the thousands. The Central Bank, meant to be a steady hand in uncertain economic times, has now become the political and policy tool of a UNC government, with the appointment of a former UNC minister of finance at its helm.

Its former governor was axed for reasons ministers are now refusing to divulge, even in Parliament. And now the latest target in this worrying trend: our independent senators.

Instead of being respected for raising valid concerns or taking time to carefully review laws, these senators are being attacked simply for doing their job. In my view, they are being unfairly and unjustifiably painted as partisan and biased, just because they won’t rubber-stamp legislation which they have assessed to be deficient or requiring improvement.

But for me this attack on the independent bench is not just politics, it’s about power and it’s about those who must stand as a limit and balance to absolute power. This government has a special majority in Parliament, with the ability to make laws which may limit fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution.

The government has already demonstrated it is willing to test these boundaries to see how far it can go with bills that have been criticised as poorly drafted and may be inconsistent with legislative norms.

With the passage of such laws in the House of Representatives a foregone conclusion, the only thing left standing between the public and potentially bad laws is the independent bench. That’s it. These senators are the last layer of protection between the government and full, unchecked and unfettered power to legislate. This power is the ability to change not just policies, but our Constitution, our rights, and our very fundamental freedoms.

What makes this attack and apparent bullying of independent senators dangerous to me is that it’s a concerted and deliberate attempt by the government to erode the final check to a free reign of legislative power. I must warn the country and sound the alarm, this is how I have observed authoritarianism starts in many cases across the world. This is not only dangerous; it is unprecedented in TT.

Now more than ever we need our independent senators to stand firm. I urge our independents to carry out their duty with the courage and conviction of knowing they are the last bastions of defence against near absolute power, which can impact the very core of what makes us a society.

We cannot allow unchecked power to rein, and we as citizens must guard diligently the very checks and balances which have been put in place to guard against tyranny.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Petit Valley