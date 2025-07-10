Four players double-up at Silver Bowl table tennis

TT players Malik Gopaul and Chloe Fraser. -

Four players captured double crowns at the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association Arawak Silver Bowl Youth Championships, which served off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Complex in Tacarigua across July 5-6.

The Crusaders’ trio of Chloe Fraser, Malik Gopaul and Mateo Mollineau; and Zayden Sagramsingh of Hawks all captured their respective age group singles titles and went on to snare gold in the doubles events.

Fraser (Under-19), who recently returned home after winning Under-17 and Under-19 singles gold at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Caracas tourney, put on another commanding display by capturing the girls Under-19 singles and doubles (with PowerGen’s Jerisse Elder) crowns.

Fraser returned to the local circuit to trump Jannah Mohammed in straight sets in the title match. Later on, she and Elder played unbeaten in the girls Under-19 doubles round-robin tournament, delivering solid 3-0 victories over Jinai Samuel/Jordan Thong, Isabella Myers/Celine Grannum and Mohammed/Elizabeth Rajah.

In the boys’ equivalent, Gopaul defeated UTT’s Ameer Mohammed 7-11, 11-5, 11-9, 12-10 in the final before teaming up with club-mate Josiah Joseph to better QPCC’s Sekel McIntosh and Jonathan Cottoy 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4 in the doubles title match.

Crusader’s Mollineau lifted the boys Under-13 singles trophy after getting past PowerGen’s Daniel Bhim 4-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9. Later on, he joined forces with teammate Jared Simon to stay unbeaten in the doubles round-robin, en route to victory.

Sagramsingh also cruised to the boys Under-11 singles title with a comfortable 11-2, 11-4, 11-9 win over PowerGen’s Samir Radge Coomar in the final. He partnered with Hidayah Mohammed for the mixed doubles and went on to win the title with a 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6 result over Zuri and Radge Coomar.

Other results:

Finals

Boys

U-9 singles (round robin) – Samir Radge Coomar (Powergen); Rivaan Basant (Crusaders); Ryan Chan (QPCC)

U-15 singles – Daniel Bhim (Powergen) def. Aiden Noel (Blasters) 11-3, 15-13, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5

Girls

U-9 singles – Kimaya Richardson (NGS) def. Johanna Lawrence (NGS) 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8

U-11 singles – Zuri Radge Coomar (Powergen) def. Hidayah Mohammed (IND) 12-10, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6

U-13 singles – Elizabeth Rajah (Blasters) def. Zuri Radge Coomar 11-5, 11-3, 12-14, 4-11, 11-3

Doubles

Girls

U-13 (round robin) – Emma Mckenna/Gabriella Basso (QPCC/NGS); Kyziah Dates/Johanna Lawrence (NGS); Kimaya Richardson/Kimaya Chiddick (NGS)

Mixed Doubles

Sekel McIntosh/Jordan Thong (QPCC) def. Chloe Fraser/Mateo Mollineau (Crusaders) 13-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9