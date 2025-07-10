EMA meets with Canadian High Commission

Officials from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) met with Canada's High Commissioner to TT Michael Callan, to deepen collaboration on shared environmental priorities.

According to an EMA press release on July 10, Callan highlighted Canada’s continued commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships in the region.

The meeting commenced with a presentation by Wayne Rajkumar, senior manager, Environmental Analysis and Co-ordination, who provided an overview of the EMA’s role and regulatory responsibilities.

His presentation also highlighted Canada’s strong influence in shaping the EMA’s development, particularly through legislative frameworks such as the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Discussions focused on several areas of mutual interest, including air quality monitoring, referencing Toronto’s advanced systems as a model, and solid waste management, with reference to a landmark study conducted in 1999 that helped shape national approaches to waste reduction and environmental planning.

The visit also included dialogue on upcoming initiatives such as the EMA’s Green Leaf Awards 2026, which will place emphasis on private sector engagement and community outreach.

Additionally, shared interests in advancing conservation efforts for the sea turtle population, including leatherback turtles, which nest in Trinidad and Tobago and forage in Canadian waters, were discussed.

This engagement reaffirmed the importance of strategic international partnerships in advancing TT’s environmental sustainability and policy development goals.