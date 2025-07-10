Carli Bay fisherman shot dead at fishing facility

- File photo

A fisherman from Carli Bay was shot dead in the wee hours of July 10.

Police say Calvin Sankar's body was found at the Carli Bay Fishing Facility at around 3.45 am on July 10.

Neighbours reported hearing gunshots and finding Sankar's bullet-riddled body near the facility's boat repair station.

People in the community told Newsday they were shocked at Sankar's murder.

He was described as a limer in the community and his neighbours said they did not believe he was involved in anything illegal.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.