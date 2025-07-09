Venezuelan, 23, drowns in Barrackpore pond

- File photo

A suspected drowning at a pond in Barrackpore on the afternoon of July 7 has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Venezuelan.

The police identified the victim as Zeiller Emerson Gonzales, 23, who lived at GP Road, Barrackpore.

The tragedy happened around 3.30 pm at Surprise Trace, where Gonzales, together with two other Venezuelans, 20 and 23, and a 46-year-old local man, were cleaning a pond.

Gonzales suddenly got into difficulty and submerged underwater.

The others attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Emergency services, including the police, fire and Coast Guard were notified

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallence Rambharat, was also alerted. Using a rope, the team managed to retrieve the body from the pond.

On July 8, via Facebook, HRST offered condolences to the family.

Part of the post said, “We extend our commiserations to his family, friends and loved ones. We thank Insp Mohammed and Sgt Rosan of the Barrackpore Police Station for their professionalism in executing this mission.

“We thank our teammates who responded immediately and used our specially designed equipment for the retrieval.”

The body was taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital pending an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.