Two charges for Martin George in sexual offence case

Martin George -

POLICE have charged prominent senior attorney Martin George with two sexual offences on July 8.

George, 58, of Tobago was charged with grievous sexual assault and indecent assault.

Cpl Ashby of the Belmont Police Station laid the charges.

George remained in police custody and is scheduled to appear before a Master in High Court, Port of Spain, on July 9.

George was arrested earlier on July 8 by senior officers assigned to the Port of Spain Division, led by Snr Supt Raymond Thom and ASP Ramesh Soodeen.

The arrest followed a sensitive investigation into a March 22 complaint made by a young female attorney.

News of the arrest of a lawyer spread like wildfire among the legal profession.

The victim alleged she was assaulted at the Port of Spain offices of Martin George and Co. The incident left the victim traumatised, police said.

The matter was supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin.

The investigators were assisted led by Insp Ashley Mongroo, one of the legal officers in the police service. Investigators also consulted with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC during their enquiry.

George, who has over 30 years experience, is the lead attorney for his law firm, with offices in both Trinidad and Tobago.

He is also chairman and founding director of the Tobago Business Chamber and is often interviewed by the media on a range of topics from crime, business and the economy.

During the investigations, police requested a DNA sample from the attorney, but initially received a letter from George's attorneys – former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and John Heath – declining to provide a sample.

Officers were subsequently advised that it was open for them to get a warrant to retrieve a sample of DNA for analysis, according to a senior officer.

Police confirmed George subsequently agreed to provide a DNA sample.

Police said a piece of the woman's clothing formed part of the critical evidence in the case and had been sent for forensic analysis.

George previously served as a three-time member of the Police Service Commission, vice president of the Tobago Lawyers Association, vice president of the Tobago Division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and is the chairman of the Police Service Commission Appeals Tribunal which deals with decisions of the Commissioner of Police on matters of promotion and discipline.

He was the founding chairman of CrimeStoppers International for the entire Caribbean region and served as a member of the Constitutional Committee for Self-Government in Tobago and had been appointed by the President as a member of the Law Reform Commission.

He also wrote a newspaper column in the Guardian newspaper.