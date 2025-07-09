Time to walk the talk on crime

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Since the United National Congress (UNC) won the general election more than 70 days ago there have been 79 murders, with 13 taking place in a six-day period. It seems to bother no one anymore. I had to plough through 18 pages in one of the newspapers at the weekend to read of four murders in 24 hours in the east. Prior to April 28, that report would have been splashed across the front pages of all three newspapers

In another daily the crime count remained static while murders were taking place. Maybe our newspapers have lost the appetite for crime reporting.

The point is crime has continued unabated despite the UNC’s campaign promises of a plan to stop criminal activities. Indeed, since April 28 murders, home invasions, vehicles stolen, and armed robberies increased and not a word from the political directorate. And what is even more discomforting is no front-page editorials. No show of concerns from the chambers of commerce.

With this kind of crime statistics, why is the Homeland Security Minister not here to lead the charge? Where is Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s voice on these murders? We are left to assume that the firing of CEPEP workers, Central Bank governor Dr Alvin Hilaire and WASA CEO Keith Halladay were the UNC smokescreen to distract attention from its failure in dealing with escalating crime.

The new Police Commissioner spoke about a tough stand against criminals when he assumed duties. He now has to walk the talk. Clearly the criminal cadre operating in our space has shown that it no longer cowers to “badjohn” threats. The authorities must come better than that. Is anybody there?

HARRY PARTAP

former MP