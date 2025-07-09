THA: Scarborough General Hospital in 'emergency mode'

The entrance to Scarborough General Hospital. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago, is in be in emergency mode owing to a “surge in patient admissions and capacity constraints across medical and surgical wards.”

The hospital is expected to remain in emergency mode for at least the next 24 hours.

In a release on July 8, THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor said all elective surgeries have been suspended until further notice.

“Currently, both the surgical and medical wards are at full capacity – adult medical and surgical wards 33 and 34 patients respectively, with 13 patients awaiting admission at the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E),” she said.

Brebnor advised the public to visit A&E only in cases of dire emergency during this period.

In the interim, she said every effort is being made to transfer stable patients to the Roxborough Hospital, “where limited bed space remains available.”

Brebnor thanked the public for their co-operation and understanding “as we prioritise critical care and manage this temporary but urgent situation.”