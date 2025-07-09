Talented Kay Alleyne was a gift to all
THE EDITOR: The year 2007 marked our collective introduction to the extraordinary talent of Kay Alleyne on Digicel Rising Stars.
From her very first appearance, she captivated us with a commanding stage presence that transcended the screen, drawing us into her world with every deliberate, artfully delivered note.
Her voice contributed immeasurably to our cultural landscape over the years, adding a unique blend of vivacity and grace with each lustily sung lyric.
It is with profound sorrow that I join the community in mourning the passing of one of our brightest stars – a truth so devastating it felt impossible to accept at first. What an unparalleled gift she was to us all. Her voice, a mellifluous symphony that once graced our ears, now resonates among the choirs of angels.
May her soul rest in eternal and perfect peace.
ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT
via e-mail
