South police nab 4 for gun, ammo possession

- File photo

POLICE from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) arrested four men during an intelligence-led operation in the Central and Southern Divisions for possession of a gun and ammunition.

Police say the exercise took place between 11 pm on July 8 and 6 am on July 9.

Acting on several warrants targeting priority offenders, officers arrested three men from Fyzabad: a 20-year-old from Siparia Old Road, a 22-year-old from Guapo Main Road and a 24-year-old from John Jules Trace.

The fourth suspect is a 36-year-old man of Siparia Old Road, Thick Village, Siparia.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Jaikaran, ASP Ramsaran, and Insp Wilkinson co-ordinated the operation, which was led by acting Sgt Phoolchan, Sgt Steele and acting Cpl Mitchell.