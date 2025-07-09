Soca Warriors on the hunt for new name

Trinidad and Tobago's Dante Sealy (L) celebrates after scoring against Saudi Arabia during a Concacaf Gold Cup match on June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. - AP PHOTO

THE Trinidad and Tobago men's national senior football team, popularly known as the Soca Warriors for the past 20 years, are in search of a new name.

Since the 2006 World Cup campaign the team has been fondly known as the Soca Warriors. The 2006 tournament in Germany is still the only World Cup TT have played in.

On July 9, a social media post by the TT Football Association said, "We want you to help shape the future of our national men’s football team. We’re on the hunt for a name that truly reflects the spirit, pride, culture and strength of our people. A name that carries the energy of TT wherever we play. What do you think our team should be called?"

The public is invited to make suggestions at https://forms.gle/pCseCKPAM3EE2ky27