Search underway for missing Oropune man

MISSING: Scot Rambarran. -Photo courtesy social media

POLICE are currently searching for 33-year-old Scot Rambarran, who has been reported missing after leaving his Oropune home on July 8 to purchase a vehicle in Malabar.

According to reports, Rambarran left home in his white Toyota Corolla NZE, registration number PBR 448, in the company of a friend.

A source close to the family said Rambarran returned home sometime between 4.30 pm and 5 pm with the same friend to collect $25,000 before heading back out to complete the vehicle purchase in Malabar.

Rambarran has not been seen or heard from since. Reports say the friend has since returned to his own home, but it remains unclear where he resides.

Police investigations are ongoing.