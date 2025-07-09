Rana Mohip meets Narendra Modi: Binding two nations through song

India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greets Rana Mohip while Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar and Minister Barry Padarath look on. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The lines from the devotional song Vaishnav Jan To, speak of a truly godlike person – one who feels the pain of others, shares in their sorrow and acts with humility, free from pride. Written by 15th-century Gujarati poet and philosopher Narsinh Mehta, this bhajan was a favourite of Monhandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi), a prominent leader in the Indian independence movement against British rule.

In 2018, Trinidadian musician Rana Mohip was honoured when the High Commission of India to Trinidad and Tobago invited him to record the song as part of global celebrations marking Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The recording was sent to India and personally acknowledged by the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted about it saying, “Rana Mohip from Trinidad and Tobago gives his voice to Bapu’s favourite song…” Reflecting on the moment, Mohip said, “I was elated to know that the Prime Minister of India recognised my rendition all the way from Trinidad.”

On July 3, Mohip had the opportunity of performing the song only this time, he was invited by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs to perform at the Diplomatic Centre during a special commemorative dinner that was held in honour of Modi’s first official visit to TT.

Questioned on how he felt about performing in the presence of Modi, the leader of the world’s largest democracy, Mohip said, “I was humbled to have met Prime Minister Modi in person. I bowed at his feet and shook his hand. This was a profoundly emotional moment for me, especially knowing that India is the land of my ancestors and that Prime Minister Modi is one of the world’s most influential leaders.”

As someone who bridges cultures through music, Mohip said the state visit means a strengthening of ties for the TT and India.

I strongly believe that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Trinidad will further strengthen the ties between India and TT. India has much to offer our nation, particularly in areas such as technology, medicine and culture.”

As for if he believes cultural exchange – especially through music – can strengthen diplomatic ties, Mohip believes it can foster deeper understanding and collaboration between people from both countries. “This can further expand our shared collective knowledge and appreciation of each other’s traditions.”

Musical journey

Mohip began his musical journey singing Sai bhajans at the age of nine attending Sri Satya Sai Baba’s satsangs (Hindu prayer gatherings) with his parents. Even at that age, young Mohip was naturally drawn to music and would go right up to the front just to watch the musicians play. “Recognising my interest, my father first gifted me a dholak (drum), and then a harmonium.

“I began experimenting on my own and soon realised I had a natural ability to identify and play the notes of any song by ear. I believe this was a divine gift from God. I could listen to a song, reproduce it on the harmonium, and sing it with ease.”

Soon, Mohip began singing at satsangs throughout TT and many admired his musical talents. During his teenage years, the musician was invited to join the Gayatones Indian Orchestra, where his brother was the drummer. “Around that time, I also heard Indian classical music by pundit Ravi Shankar (an Indian sitarist) and although I didn’t understand it initially, I became deeply curious and began listening to more classical and devotional music.”

Eventually, in 1987, Mohip was awarded a private scholarship through Dr Surujrattan Rambachan to study music in India. While there, he applied for and was successfully awarded the Government of India Scholarship, which enabled him to deepen his musical knowledge and training. He began his academic and practical training at the renowned Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in New Delhi, studying under the tutelage of the institution’s principal, pundit Vinaya Chandra Maudgalya. He successfully completed a bachelor of arts degree in music, graduating with first division honours.

Armed with deep passion for music, Mohip then pursued a master of arts degree in music, also securing first division, under the expert guidance of Shri Vinod Kumar and Shri Madhup Mudgal, both esteemed figures in the Indian classical music tradition. Simultaneously, he pursued intensive training in tabla, studying for five years under Guru Kulbushan Bhargava.

In 1994, Mohip returned to TT and co-founded the Sangeet Mahavidyalaya along with his wife, Susan Mohip. The institution was envisioned as a centre of excellence in Indian music education and has since grown into one of the foremost academies for training in tabla, harmonium, vocals and other aspects of Indian performing arts. As director, he continues to oversee its growth, offering technical guidance, teaching over 200 students, and serving as the artistic director for performances and recording projects.

Mohip’s creative portfolio extends beyond performance and teaching to include music composition, having arranged and composed for dance dramas, theatrical productions, music albums and recordings with both local and international artists. He has produced several albums and played a pivotal role in introducing classical and devotional music to younger generations through workshops, school outreach initiatives and public performances.

In 1995, Mohip performed as a tabla accompanist with the Samaroo Jets Steel Orchestra at the Sri Sathya Sai World Music Conference in India, representing TT the global stage. He has toured extensively across India, Canada, the United States, Europe, Martinique, St Marteen, Barbados, Suriname and Guyana.

In 2006 he founded the Sargam International Orchestra. However, one of his most notable accomplishments came in August 2010, when he trained and conducted a 120-member choir and 21-piece orchestra at a divine offering in India for Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

At present, Mohip serves as a senior instructor and discipline leader of indent classical music at the Academy for the Performing Arts, University of TT.

The musician is currently on his way to India to perform at the Sri Sathya Sai Baba 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations, accompanied by his wife, Susan, and two children, Ajnish and Sunanda.

“We see ourselves as ambassadors of Trinidadian cultural heritage and traditions and wish to establish musical and cultural ties with the people we meet,” explained Mohip who will also be performing in several other states across India and participating in interviews on All India Radio (India’s national public radio broadcaster) and television.