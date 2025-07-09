Rain spoils Leewards' party in regional U-19 opener vs Trinidad and Tobago

It was a rainy start to the West Indies Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championships in Trinidad on July 8 as only one of three matches was completed, albeit via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in a reduced ten-over affair.

At the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine, hosts Trinidad and Tobago and losing 2024 finalists Leeward Islands met in what looked to be an intriguing matchup. In a game that was eventually reduced to 28 overs per side due to rain, TT opted to bowl first but found the Leewards batters more than formidable opponents. Openers Sainavi Kambalapalli (62 not out off 59 balls) and Kayzg Boyles (29) took the Leewards' score to 83 in the 16th over before the latter retired her innings.

Leewards captain Jahzara Claxton (19 not out off 16 balls) then joined Kambalapalli in the middle and the pair added 37 in rapid time before a persistent shower brought a premature end to the contest. Leewards' innings was halted with their score on 120 without loss after 20.3 overs and boasted a healthy run rate of 5.85.

With the match ending in a no result, both teams will receive a point each.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, defending champs Guyana would count themselves unlucky after losing a rain-affected ten-over affair to Jamaica. Batting first, Guyana managed just 27 for three in their ten overs, with Davehjah Brown taking figures of two for 15 to lead the Jamaican bowling effort. Aneisha Miller took one for three from three overs.

In reply, Jamaica needed 43 balls to get to the target as they got to 34 for four to clinch the victory. Crystal Durant (one for six) and Danellie Manns (one for ten) were among the wickets for Guyana.

At the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Couva, the match between Barbados and Windward Islands was abandoned without any play. The six teams will be hoping for better weather on July 10 when the second round of matches are contested. In Diego, TT will play Barbados. In St Augustine, Guyana will take on the Windwards, with Jamaica playing Leewards at the NCC. Weather permitting, all matches are scheduled to bowl off at 10 am.

Summarised Scores:

LEEWARD ISLANDS – 120/0 from 20.3 overs (Sainavi Kambalapalli 62 not out, Kayzg Boyles 29, Jahzara Claxton 19 not out) vs TT. No result.

GUYANA – 27/3 from 10 overs (Laurene Williams 10; Davehjah Brown 2/15) vs JAMAICA – 34/4 from 7.1 overs (Crystal Durant 1/6). Jamaica won by six wickets via DLS Method.

WINDWARDS ISLANDS VS BARBADOS was abandoned without a ball being bowled.