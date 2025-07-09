QRC earn 2,000m dragon boat gold in Canada

QRC's Under-16 dragon Boat team. - Photo courtesy QRC Facebook page

Trinidad and Tobago schools and teams showed their mettle in dragon boat at the Pan American Club Crew Championships in Montreal, Canada, last weekend.

Queen's Royal College (QRC), Hillview College, St Augustine Girls' High School and Oceanus Dragon Boat Club of Tobago represented TT at the event.

QRC, known as the Blue Bloods, were unstoppable in the 2,000m Under-16 event grabbing gold in a time of 11 minutes, 27.19 seconds (11:27.19). Canadian teams 22 Dragons and H20 Fujian Junior Open were second and third respectively in 11:50.84 and 12:02.89.

The Blue Bloods finished third in the Under-16 200-metre event in 1:00.62. H20 Fujian Junior Open team won in 58.60 and fellow home team 22 Dragons came second in 59.48.

The top three were the same in the Under-16 500m event as QRC grabbed another bronze behind Fujian and Dragons.

St Augustine Girls' High School Sea Serpents were one of two teams in the Under-18 women's category, finishing second to 22 Dragons in the 200m, 500m and 2,000m events.

Hillview, going by the name HVC Hyperion, battled against 22 Dragons in the Under-18 Open category. Hillview were second in the 500m and 2000m events.

Oceanus were fifth in the 200m premier mixed category, sixth in the premier open 200m and sixth in the 500m premier mixed category.