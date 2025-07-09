PNM: Government's attack on independent senators 'a trend to dictatorship'

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne. - File photo

OPPOSITION Senators Dr Amery Browne and Faris Al-Rawi chided the government and UNC party for attacking the integrity of independent senators and President Christine Kangaloo, at a briefing at the office of the Opposition Leader, Port of Spain, on July 9.

Browne said he wished to express the opposition's disgust at the "relentless attack on the independent senators." He alleged this was a deliberate strategy by the government.

Browne said the UNC had campaigned in the April 28 general election by shouting and purportedly campaigning against dictatorship, but has now started attacking the independent senators, which he viewed as "a trend to dictatorship."

He alleged the government's position was that if the independents voted with them then they were indeed independent but if they voted against then that was not to be tolerated.

Al-Rawi, moments later, declared, "It is not right to attack individuals on the independent bench and attack the President."

In the question session, Browne said while a certain amount of lobbying of parliamentarians was normal, recently, attempts have been made to influence the independents such as in the Prime Minister's Pension (Amendment) Bill – to insist any prime minister serve at least a year in office before being entitled to a pension – that had crossed a clear line into the realm of bullying and intimidation. He said the episode sent a very negative signal to the country.

He noted that the Senate standing orders prevent the constraint of any member and he noted the admonition issued by Senate President Wade Mark after UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo criticised Independent Senator Anthony Vieira.

Browne lamented that because Parliament was now on recess, devices like the privileges committee were not now available to rein in individuals making unjustified remarks.