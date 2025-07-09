PNM a pillar of trade union empowerment

Jennifer Baptiste-Primus. -

THE EDITOR: It is worth reminding the national community that Anthony Garcia, former president of the TT Unified Teachers Association, and Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, former president of the Public Services Association, were both appointed ministers in the People’s National Movement (PNM) government from 2015 to 2020. Garcia served as education minister and Baptiste-Primus as labour minister. Their elevation to such high office is testament to the PNM’s long-standing recognition of and respect for the labour movement.

In light of the growing hostility and unbalanced criticism currently directed at the previous government under the leadership of Dr Keith Rowley, it has become necessary to set the record straight. What is particularly disheartening is that during greetings extended to the labour movement on the eve of Labour Day on June 19, not a single member of the House of Representatives acknowledged or paid tribute to the contributions of the PNM – an omission both glaring and historically ignorant.

Let us be reminded that the PNM, under the visionary leadership of Dr Eric Williams, has played a defining role in shaping the rights and recognition of workers in TT. On March 18, 1965, Williams introduced landmark legislation that provided for the compulsory recognition of trade unions, mechanisms for the resolution of trade disputes, price regulation, and the establishment of the Industrial Court. This legislation laid the foundation for modern labour relations and industrial justice in our country.

The PNM’s engagement with the labour movement has been historic and continuous. Trade unionists such as John Rojas, who was part of the 1962 delegation to London for TT’s independence, exemplify the deep integration of labour into the national fabric. From the party’s inception in 1956, prominent union figures like Donald Granado (UCIW), Ulric Lee, John Hackshaw, and Olie Mohammed proudly contested elections on a PNM ticket. Many went on to serve in Parliament, on state boards, in diplomatic posts, and in the upper chambers of governance.

In the decades that followed, union leaders such as Claude Drayton, Sam Worrell, Clyde Payne, and Elton Peters served on the PNM’s general council, while others like Carl Tull, Vas Stanford, Simeon Alexander, and WW Sutton took up critical national responsibilities. Even Sir Isaac Hyatali, the first president of the Industrial Court, though not a PNM member, was appointed during a time when the party sought to institutionalise fairness and justice in labour matters.

Further, under the leadership of prime minister George Chambers, the country honoured the legacy of Uriah “Buzz” Butler through the renaming of the Princess Margaret Highway in his honour. In San Fernando, a newly constructed highway was named after Cola Rienzi, another towering figure in labour history.

Given this rich and undeniable history, it is deeply unfortunate that current trade union leaders now find it fashionable to launch broad and often unfounded attacks against the PNM. One newly appointed leader even went so far as to label the party “oppressive” – a charge that conveniently ignores the fact that, during the covid19 pandemic, not a single public servant lost their job under that administration.

Dr Williams once emphasised that while government has a responsibility to protect workers, unions themselves must take up the mantle of education and training. The PNM not only echoed this call, but pioneered several initiatives in this regard.

To suggest that the PNM is indifferent to labour is to rewrite history. The truth is, the PNM has long stood as a pillar in the evolution and empowerment of the trade union movement in TT, a feat that no other political party can claim.

ASHTON FORD

former general secretary, PNM