Pastor Dottin: Praise God for drinking, gambling, marijuana use age increase

Pastor and social advocate Clive Dottin. - File photo

PASTOR and social advocate Clive Dottin has strongly endorsed the proposal by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to raise the legal age for marijuana use and gambling to 25 and alcohol to 21. He called the initiative “bold and courageous” but stressed enforcement will be critical.

“I say, praise God, HALLELUJAH! This is a bold, courageous move. Imagine these drug-dealing vampires invading our schools and communities, recruiting young people into gambling and prostitution dens,” Dottin said in a WhatsApp exchange on July 9.

Persad-Bissessar made the announcement during a United National Congress (UNC) public meeting in Penal on July 7, where she said her government is committed to tackling the growing crisis of substance and behavioural addiction among youth.

Dottin said there is long-standing evidence of marijuana’s harmful effects, particularly its role in the development of amotivational syndrome. He cited findings from Dr Jodi Gilman, Associate Prof at Harvard University’s Centre for Addiction Studies, who found marijuana damages the nucleus accumbens, a region of the brain essential for dreaming, motivation, and learning.

According to SimplePsychology.org, the nucleus accumbens plays a central role in how we process reward, motivation, and pleasure – it influences what we pursue and how we make decisions about behaviour.

Dottin further referenced research by renowned scientists Dr Hisayo Morishima of Japan and Dr Mark Sulkowski of Johns Hopkins University, who have studied marijuana's impact on human immunity. He noted their findings that marijuana can damage the DNA of white blood cells, weakening the immune system.

Morishima, a decorated academic with a long career at Columbia University, was recognised by the Japanese government for her contributions to medical research and academic collaboration. Sulkowski, a professor of medicine and clinical trials leader at Johns Hopkins, is known for his work in infectious diseases and viral hepatitis.

“Marijuana, like tobacco, contains carcinogens such as benzopyrene and is linked to cancer,” Dottin added.

Dottin said years ago, he visited an eight-year-old boy at San Fernando General Hospital who was hydrocephalic and unable to walk due to the boy's mother having been a heavy marijuana smoker before and during pregnancy.

"That child died in the hospital. Our youth are becoming poly-drug users, destroying their brains, hearts, and lungs with marijuana, alcohol, tobacco, and energy drinks.”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, hydrocephalus is an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. This excess fluid causes the ventricles (cavities) in the brain to enlarge, putting harmful pressure on the surrounding brain tissue. Hydrocephalus may be present at birth, develop shortly after, or result over time from injury or damage to the brain.

Dottin closed with a strong appeal to authorities: “My one advice to the government: ensure vigorous enforcement. Legislation is good, but without action, it means nothing.”