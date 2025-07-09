NGO: Enforce anti-noise laws!

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE NGO, Citizens Against Noise Pollution In Trinidad and Tobago (CANPTT), keenly welcomed the government's promise of new laws to curb several sources of noise pollution, but said what was also needed was action to enforce anti-noise laws by bodies such as the police and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA). They also advocated "quiet time laws."

CANPTT vice president Lindy-Ann Bachoo spoke to Newsday on July, after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar promised new anti-noise measures, at a UNC Monday Night Forum at Penal on July 7.

Persad-Bissessar had promised new laws to let attorneys represent residents at hearings for licences for local entertainment venues. The PM vowed a mandatory cut-off time for outside events requiring a dance-hall licence. She promised to impose a cut-off time for music trucks and "specific days and periods" for the use of fireworks.

Saying CANPTT backed the PM's proposals, Bachoo said the last specific anti-noise legislation she could recall was a decades-old law to limit the playing of loud music in maxi-taxis.

"We firmly support the efforts of the government to tackle noise pollution, especially at open-air events, which affects thousands of people."

However, while supporting new laws, she said at the moment these efforts were not trickling down to ground level, as shown by a lack of enforcement by the police and EMA.

"There is no legislation that bars are venues that must be soundproofed." She lamented that people nationwide were now tormented by loud music, as she lamented numerous open-air venues with speaker-boxes playing in the open air in mixed-use communities including residential. "It is a huge problem," Bachoo lamented.

She said loud music playing in motor vehicles was a big problem which she thought the police have not adequately addressed. "Loud music is affecting students trying to study."

Bachoo hoped the PM's announcement was just the start of anti-noise pollution initiatives.

She suggested noise-pollution be deemed a ticketable-offence, as done in Florida, USA.

Bachoo urged that TT introduce quiet time laws to prohibit noise-making from 10 pm-7 am, so as to protect people's hours of sleep. She said such a blanket proposal would ease the burden on the police enforcing noise complaints. She urged TT to look at Jamaica's noise abatement law.

Asked if CANPTT has begun conversations with the new government on noise pollution, she said the group recognised that the government was settling in. She said CANPP has messaged Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander whom she said has always been sympathetic to their cause. CANPTT was also in the process of contacting new Heath Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe plus new Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, Bachoo added.

She said while the group has noted certain gaps to be plugged in the anti-poise pollution laws, it also supported a full review of the law rather than piecemeal.

"We can't rush. We want to ensure that the legislative changes that come are not ad hoc. We have waited too long and have been suffering for the past decade or so.

"It has exploded into something more. We have had indications in the past of cases of violence, of people becoming victims of noise violence. This has been continually happening and it is the underbelly. It is not making the front-page news."

Bachoo said many people – via social media posts and letters to the editor – were complained that this society has become too noisy. She said noise pollution causes cardiovascular disease, stress, anxiety and sleep deprivation at a time when the body is supposed to heal.

"This is really affecting the way how people live and function. It is infringing on people's constitutional rights to peace and enjoyment of their home and to live."

Newsday asked if TT's noise problem was due to a gaps in legislation (whether statute or common law) or a lack of enforcement (by the police and EMA)?

Bachoo replied that TT has gaps in its legislation, such as no law to curb noise made by animals and gaps in legislation governing the opening of businesses like auto repair shops in areas where people also live. She also lamented gaps in the enforcement done by the police and EMA.

She said the public did not know how many police officers have been trained in noise pollution, how many noise meters were issued to the police across TT and how many noise offenders have been apprehended. "So until the EMA and police decide who is seeing about what, that is a big problem."

Bachoo lamented that while promoters could easily apply online for the EMA's permission to hold an event, citizens did not have any online facility but had to keep checking in daily newspapers to see when a hearing was listed publicly. She complained that under a variance of noise permit, event monitoring need only be for 30 minutes, but asked after that time who was to monitor noise pollution. "After 30 minutes, who is monitoring? Who is checking whether the event is in the required decibel rate? No one!

"Therefore you have events taking place with no one policing them. And you have vulnerable people in their own homes, they have to worked hard to enjoy a good night's rest, suffering in this country. I don't know what is happening in this country. I am fed up."