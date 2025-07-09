Nature park operators lose case to get back howler monkey Raja

A red howler monkey in the wild in Trinidad. On July 9, Massa Nature Park lost a legal claim over a monkey named Raja that had been seized by game wardens in 2021. - Photo courtesy Rose-Anne Reyes

THE High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by nature park operators over the seizure of a red howler monkey named Raja, ruling that their claim had no realistic chance of success.

Justice Robin Mohammed set aside the court’s previous order granting them permission to file for judicial review and struck out their case entirely. The park's operators, Johnny Hardial and Gayatrie Mahabirsingh, have also been ordered to pay the state’s legal costs.

Hardial and Mahabirsingh, who run Massa Nature Park in Brasso, argued that they had applied for and were granted a permit to keep Raja. They claimed the seizure of the monkey by wildlife officers in 2021 was unlawful and that there was an unreasonable delay in processing their permit.

However, Mohammed found that the document they referred to as a permit did not meet official standards. The Chief Game Warden stated that the form was neither signed nor stamped by the Forestry Division, as required by law, and no record of a valid permit existed.

Mohammed also found that the seizure was legal under the Wildlife Conservation Act and Regulations, which give officers the authority to remove protected animals from persons without valid permits.

While the two later produced a stamped copy of their application, the judge ruled this was not enough to prove their case. Mohammed said they failed to show that there was an unreasonable delay in the permit process or that the application procedure was flawed.

The judge also noted that the two had already filed another case seeking the return of Raja, making the judicial review an improper use of the court system.

He concluded that the Chief Game Warden, Denny Dipchansingh, delivered a “knockout blow” to the claim and ruled that the case should not continue.

In their lawsuit, the duo claimed they believed the laminated copy of the application by wildlife officials acted as a valid permit.

However, on October 8, 2021, the monkey was seized during a patrol by wildlife officers and police. The officers reportedly told them the document was not a valid permit under the law.

In its application to strike out the claim, the state argued that the document was never officially approved, signed, or stamped, and that it does not comply with legal requirements.

The state also contended that the decision to seize and retain the red howler monkey was lawful as the duo had no right to ownership and/or possession over a protected animal.

This was because the government recognises that all native wildlife within the national jurisdiction of the country belongs to the state, and that these resources are held in trust for the benefit of the citizens of both present and future generations. This, the state argued, is reflected in the National Wildlife Policy.

However, in resisting the application, Hardial and Mahabirsingh maintained that they followed past procedures used over 20 years of animal care and that they were never prosecuted. In their original lawsuit, they sought an order for the return of the monkey.

Richard Jaggasar represented Hardial and Mahabirsingh while Vandana Ramadhar and Dominique Bernard represented the Chief Game Warden.