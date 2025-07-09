Kangaloo on public criticism: I'm a target because I'm a woman

President Christine Kangaloo -

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo is questioning whether or not she would be as harshly criticised as she is, if she were a man.

Speaking at the opening of the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business’ Women in Leadership Conference on July 8, she listed some of the “attacks” on her since she became President, including the questioning of the impartiality independent senators because they were appointed by her.

Senate Leader Darrell Allahar recently brought up the topic, expressing skepticism about the neutrality of two independent senators during a debate on the Prime Minister's Pension (Amendment) Bill.

On June 29 at a press conference, his statements were supported by UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo who challenged independent senators, who he called President’s Senators, to support Prime Minister’s Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed on June 27.

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar even criticised the Law Association of TT for expressing its concern about the attacks in the independent senators.

Kangaloo said, “For the last 63 years, ever since independence, commentators have invariably referred to the senators appointed by me in accordance with the Constitution as independent senators. Yet suddenly, for the first time in our history, they now refer to them as the President's senators.”

She said her past experience as a member of Parliament and as a member of cabinet was an invaluable training ground for her role as President, yet political commentators, who were males, used her “long dead and buried political career” as a hammer to beat her and her family.

“No amount of facts seem to matter to them. It makes no difference that I had given up active politics for a full seven years before I was elected President.

"It makes no difference that, unlike a former distinguished president who just so happened to be male, I did not move from being a cabinet minister one day directly to being president next.

"It makes no difference that, in any event, our Constitution specifically contemplates a sitting member of Parliament becoming president.

“I have sometimes allowed myself to wonder whether the difference in my case is that I am one of only two women to have been President, and whether the reason that the only other former politician to have become president was spared the attacks that have been visited upon me is that he was male.”

She asked that she be judged only by her performance.

Despite the negative criticism about her personally, Kangaloo said from the positive response of the public that the three top posts in the government – the President, Prime Minister and Opposition Leader – were held by women, female leadership, which was more likely to demonstrate kindness and empathy, might be what the country needed.

But, she said they would have some challenges.

“These challenges stem from deep-seated institutional biases towards women leaders, to which even we women leaders ourselves, sometimes inadvertantly, succumb.

"In the first place, women are often expected to strike an almost impossible balance – to be strong but nurturing, assertive but likeable and capable, but never intimidating – a balance that is not as rigorously demanded of their male counterparts. These expectations can create inhospitable environments for women in leadership.”

She said while women in leadership had come a long way, there was still far to go.

She said leadership was becoming less about authority and control, and more about recognising potential and creating an environment in which that potential can flourish, so she encouraged women leaders to lean into their own style, to redefine strength as empathy, to champion emotional intelligence, and to support people, influence culture and drive performance.