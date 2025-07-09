Kamla dares leadership challengers: Come and take it!

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has openly challenged any member of the UNC to try and take leadership of the party away from her.

But the question is whether any party member would accept this challenge after the UNC's 26-13-2 victory in the April 28 general election.

Former UNC MPs Rushton Paray and Dr Fuad Khan said they would not be challenging Persad-Bissessar for the party's leadership.

Persad-Bissessar, the party's incumbent political leader, formally threw down the gauntlet at a UNC public meeting in Penal on July 7.

She said the UNC's national executive (natex) will meet this week to decide a date for the internal election of the post of political leader.

Persad-Bissessar, who has been political leader since January 24, 2010 (when she defeated UNC founder Basdeo Panday in those internal elections), expressed her intention to stand for re-election.

"I give you notice tonight. I intend to contest again for the position of political leader"

Persad-Bissessar got a standing ovation from the assembled UNC supporters when she made the announcement.

Persad-Bissessar told any potential challengers, "If you want it, come and take it."

She hoped UNC supporters would give her the opportunity of leading the party into its new term in government.

"I will take you there and together we will get things done."

Persad-Bissessar repeated, "I intend to contest as political leader of the UNC. Any and every member of he UNC, you have a right to file a nomination for the position of political leader."

In a WhatsApp comment on July 8, Paray said, "I won’t be offering myself as a candidate in the upcoming internal election. I’ve had an amazing decade in public life, and my return to private life has been rewarding so far."

He added his focus was on his family and his business.

Paray said, "Mrs Persad Bissessar was given a five-year mandate by the people of Trinidad and Tobago to lead this country, and that must be respected."

He wished Persad-Bissessar "and the entire team every success, with God’s grace and guidance."

Former UNC Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said, "There are many factors to support challengers as there are to not."

In government, she continued, one does not challenge a winning leader "except if there would be no future election for political leader before the next general election."

Ramdial said the UNC political leader post came up for election every three years.

"So if there won't be a next (general) election in 2028 then by all means the challengers must step up and out now."

Ramdial said, "Usually internal elections are deferred if too close to general elections. But the leadership is under no obligation to divulge such info really."

The Persad-Bissessar endorsed Star slate won all of the other positions on the UNC's natex last June's internal elections.

That slate defeated the United Patriots slate that was led by Paray.

During last June's UNC internal elections, Paray did not rule out the possibility of contesting the party's leadership at a future date.

Last year, Paray and four other former UNC MPs (Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally, Rodney Charles and Dr Rai Ragbir) questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the UNC to victory in the next general election.

None of them were chosen as UNC candidates in the April 28 general election.

The UNC last held internal elections for political leader on June 26, 2022.

On that occasion, Persad-Bissessar defeated Khan to retain her post.

In a Whatsapp comment on July 8, Khan said, "No one will contest the post. She will win uncontested. I have no desire to contest any post in the UNC at this time."

Khan agreed with Paray it made no sense to contest the UNC's leadership at this time.