Jereem to battle Lyles, Tebogo in Diamond 200m

Jereem Richards. -

MONACO: Trinidad and Tobago’s sprint star Jereem “The Dream” Richards will face a stern test in the men’s 200m at the Monaco Diamond League on July 11, squaring off against American sprint sensation Noah Lyles in his first half-lap race of the 2025 season.

Lyles has been sidelined since April 19 after running a 45.87 in the 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial meet.

He later withdrew from the Adidas Atlanta City Games due to a “tight ankle,” raising questions about his fitness.

However, the Monaco event marks his highly anticipated return to the 200m, a distance he has dominated in the Diamond League since 2019.

But Lyles and Richards won’t have it easy. Waiting for them is the 2024 Paris Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who is in blistering form.

Tebogo stormed to victory at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic with a commanding 19.76, leaving the competition in his wake.

The Monaco Diamond League will also feature a strong Caribbean contingent across multiple disciplines. The women’s 100m will feature St Lucia’s Olympic champion Julien Alfred and Jamaica’s sprint sisters Tia and Tina Clayton.

The high jump will feature Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford and Raymond Richards.

The women’s 400m hurdles will include Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight, while the women’s 400m will see another Jamaican, Nickisha Pryce, looking to continue her strong season.

The men’s triple jump will have Jamaica’s Jordan Scott eyeing a podium finish, while the women’s 100m hurdles will have the likes of Bahamian world record holder Devynne Charlton and Jamaica’s Megan Tapper set for a fierce battle over the barriers.