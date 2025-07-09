'It's not about your gender' – ministers hit President's criticism claim

President Christine Kangaloo -

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, Housing Minister David Lee and Opposition Senator Anil Roberts have rejected President Christine Kangaloo's statement about public criticism being made against her because she is a woman.

Moonilal and Lee are UNC deputy political leaders.

In a WhatsApp comment on July 9, Ameen said, "As a woman in public office, I am very sensitive to the different expectations of and the different standards society can sometimes hold women to."

She added, "In the case of the criticism of President Kangaloo who’s political involvement is well established and the appearance of bias on the selection of independent senators, as well as persons to be appointed by the President to independent offices in TT that criticism has absolutely nothing to do with the gender of the President."

Ameen said, "It is rather disingenuous for Her Excellency to try to use the gender card for pity in this instance."

The concerns, she continued, are very legitimate and the President is not above accountability to the citizens for her decisions and actions.

"The independence of certain offices in our nation must be protected from political creatures and political interference. It seems the PNM’s political half-slip is showing."

In a WhatsApp comment, Moonilal said, "I have taken note of the comments of the President. I am not aware that the President has been a target. "

He added, "I am aware that serious concerns have been raised as to her judgment in the appointment of partisan senators and other matters."

Moonilal said those were concerns "that have been raised for some time now prior to April 28 (the date of this year's general election)."

The UNC won the election by securing 26 constituencies. The former PNM government retained 13. The Tobago People's Party (TPP) won the remaining two constituencies in Tobago.

Lee agreed with Ameen and Moonilal.

He said, in a separate WhatsApp comment, "The President came from the bowels of the PNM party. She was installed by the PNM as their choice."

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Anil Roberts expressed similar sentiments in a video posted on Facebook.

He described himself as one of Kangaloo's harshest critics.

"I certainly know myself and it (criticism) has absolutely nothing with you being a female...with you being a woman...with your gender...it has absolutely nothing to do with that."

Roberts noted Kangaloo asked to be judged by her performance.

"Well that's all I have done and that's all the UNC has done."

Roberts recalled his experience as an opposition senator while Kangaloo was Senate president from September 23, 2015- January 17, 2023.

Kangaloo was elected President on March 20, 2023.

He claimed Kangaloo interrupted him 47 seconds into a contribution he was making during a Senate sitting. "No standing order. No request from the government to interrupt me."

Roberts claimed Kangaloo spoke to him harshly on that occasion.

"You even tried to tell me, my mouth too big, my mouth too loud."

'It's because you're a PNM'

He also claimed Kangaloo allowed PNM government senators to speak "total, fabricated, political jargon and nonsense in the Senate, unfettered."

Roberts said Kangaloo often rejected UNC senators' protestations on occasions like those.

"You (were) the most biased Senate president in history. Your performance was woeful."

He claimed Kangaloo was involved in politics every day she donned her senate presidential robes.

"So nobody cares that you are a woman. Our leader in the UNC (Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar) is a woman."

Roberts said Persad-Bissessar was the first female prime minister, attorney general and opposition leader in TT's history.

He added Persad-Bissessar had earned the respect of all UNC members.

Roberts said, "For you to try to attack the UNC, to attack me, to attack (UNC PRO Dr) Kirk Meighoo in the most ridiculous manner that we somehow criticise your actions because you are a woman? No, it's because you are a PNM."

He claimed Kangaloo was being disingenuous if she wanted people to believe she was not political.

"Your conclusion is totally fallacious. Totally false and no basis in fact."

Roberts said any criticism Kangaloo received was based solely on her performance.

Speaking at the opening of the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business’ Women in Leadership Conference on July 8, Kangaloo listed some of the “attacks” on her since she became President, including the questioning of the impartiality independent senators because they were appointed by her.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate Darrell Allahar asked this question about the neutrality of two independent senators during a recent debate on the Prime Minister's Pension (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Kangaloo said, “I have sometimes allowed myself to wonder whether the difference in my case is that I am one of only two women to have been President, and whether the reason that the only other former politician to have become president was spared the attacks that have been visited upon me is that he was male.”

She asked that she be judged only by her performance.

Kangaloo said, “For the last 63 years, ever since independence, commentators have invariably referred to the senators appointed by me in accordance with the Constitution as independent senators. Yet suddenly, for the first time in our history, they now refer to them as the President's senators.”

She said her past experience as a member of Parliament and as a member of cabinet was an invaluable training ground for her role as President, yet political commentators, who were males, used her “long dead and buried political career” as a hammer to beat her and her family.

“No amount of facts seem to matter to them. It makes no difference that I had given up active politics for a full seven years before I was elected President.

"It makes no difference that, unlike a former distinguished president who just so happened to be male, I did not move from being a cabinet minister one day directly to being president next.

"It makes no difference that, in any event, our Constitution specifically contemplates a sitting member of Parliament becoming president."

CHRISTINE KANGALOO'S CAREER IN PUBLIC LIFE

•

Opposition senator - January 12, 2001 - October 13 2001

•

Senate Vice-President - April 5, 2002 - August 2, 2002

•

Govt senator, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (Social Services Delivery) - October 15, 2002 - May 13, 2005

•

Govt senator, Legal Affairs Minister - May 14, 2005 - Nov 7, 2007

•

Pointe-a-Pierre MP, Science, Technology and Tertiary Education Minister - November 8, 2007 - May 25, 2010

•

Senate President - September 23, 2015- January 17, 2023.

•

President - March 20, 2023- present