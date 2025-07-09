Homeland Security Ministry launches canine training course

From left, UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) consultant Ivan Garcia; UNODC crime prevention and criminal justice officer Roberto Rodriguez Codesal; Ministry of Homeland Security permanent secretary Videsh Maharaj; CSI Canine Consulting Group Ltd managing director Nicholas Elliott; and course participant. -

A two-week canine training course on firearms, components and ammunition detection recently launched by the Homeland Security Ministry aims to equip canine units and their handlers with internationally certified skills in scent detection, tactical deployment, and interdiction of illegal arms at high-risk points such as airports, ports, and border crossings.

A release from the ministry said the course began on July 7 at CSI Canine Consulting Group Ltd, St. James. It said this course represents a critical national investment in frontline security capability and a strategic response to the growing threat of illicit firearms trafficking.

It said the training initiative is being delivered through a strategic partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and CSI Canine Consulting Group Ltd, with support from Germany.

The programme features the use of advanced detection tools, scientifically developed training aids, and world-class instruction that meet international standards. Participants will gain hands-on experience with odour-safe simulants, scent boxes, reward systems, and control gear, ensuring that canine teams are operationally prepared for real-world deployment.

Speaking at the event, Homeland Security Ministry permanent secretary Videsh Maharaj said the initiative was urgent and nationally important.

“This is not simply training. This is transformation. This programme marks a turning point in TT’s efforts to dismantle the machinery of illicit arms trafficking. It is a strategic intervention, an investment in human capital, operational resilience, and public safety.”

He said the initiative forms part of a multi-pronged national strategy involving legislative reform, international co-operation, and enhanced frontline capacity. He reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to the long-term sustainability and integration of canine detection into the broader national security framework.

The release said the programme also aligns with Target 16.4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which calls for a significant reduction in the illicit flow of arms and the dismantling of organised criminal networks. It said by enhancing its detection capacity, TT is translating global priorities into concrete national action.

The ministry said canines are increasingly recognised as force multipliers in law enforcement, offering unmatched precision and deterrence in identifying concealed threats. It says this training builds on their proven success in narcotics detection and expands their role in firearms interdiction, ultimately helping to save lives and protect communities.