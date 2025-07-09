Griffith supports increase in legal age for alcohol, marijuana, gambling

Gary Griffith -

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith has expressed support for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s proposal to raise the legal age for gambling and marijuana use to 25. He also endorsed the proposed increase in the legal drinking age to 21. However, Griffith stressed the first step should be the effective enforcement of existing laws.

Speaking at a UNC public meeting in Penal on July 7, Persad-Bissessar said her government intends to tackle what it believes is a growing problem of gambling, marijuana, and alcohol addiction by increasing the legal age for participation in these activities.

She told supporters related legislation will be brought before Parliament in the new term. Describing the initiative as part of a broader strategy, Persad-Bissessar also referred to upcoming “fireworks legislation” that will regulate the use of fireworks, including specific dates and times during which they may be legally used.

In a video response on July 8, Griffith commented on the proposal, predicting a “raging debate,” particularly among government and opposition supporters.

“I welcome it. I think it's an excellent opportunity for national development. We often adopt negative aspects of North American culture, but this is one law that could actually benefit us.”

However, he stressed enforcement was key, saying in TT's culture, parents allowed minors to go out to popular liming spots where they drank alcohol.

“Right now, the law says you must be 18 or older to purchase and consume alcohol or cigarettes, or to gamble, but this is widely ignored.”

Griffith lamented efforts during his tenure as commissioner to deploy undercover police to catch such violations but admitted enforcement was weak owing to cultural acceptance, even among police.

“When my son was 20 years, 11 months, 29 days, and 30 minutes old, he was turned away from a US bar because he was not yet 21. Why? Because there are real consequences there. If a bar serves a minor, they can lose their license,” he explained.

He urged the government to take similar steps, saying TT needed to build a culture of accountability.

Griffith reiterated while the proposed age increase was a valuable step, enforcing existing laws must come first.

“Before we amend the law, let’s start by enforcing the one we already have. Only then can we move forward effectively.”

Further voicing concern over the TT subculture that he said enabled minors to access alcohol, cigarettes, and gambling despite existing legal restrictions, Griffith cited examples such as "down the islands" boat parties, where he claimed teenagers as young as 14 or 15 had easy access to alcohol.

“Accessibility is the key issue,” he warned.

Griffith also highlighted Carnival, the country’s most celebratory season, where he said minors routinely consumed alcohol without restriction at all-inclusive fetes.

“Have you ever seen a bartender at a Carnival fete refuse to serve a minor alcohol? In all-inclusive bands, minors register, get a wristband, and no one questions them. No one on a truck or drinks cart is checking ID. The system turns a blind eye.”

Shifting his attention to law enforcement, he asked: “How often have you seen police officers going undercover during peak nightlife on Ariapita Avenue to check whether minors are being served in bars or clubs? It doesn’t happen.”

Griffith also accused some parents and wider society of also enabling the illegal behaviour, saying young people often dressed like adults, went out unsupervised, and gained easy access to what should be prohibited.

“The problem is cultural. It starts at home, and it’s perpetuated by a lack of accountability across the board, from law enforcement to bartenders.”

He concluded by once again voicing his support for the proposed legislation as a step in the right direction but reiterated reality is far different, as agencies have failed to enforce the current age of 18.

“Young people are accessing these substances without consequence. If there are no deterrents and no enforcement, raising the age just adds three more years to a broken system.”