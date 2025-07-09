Global LNG training programme returns to Trinidad and Tobago

Dr Vivek Chandra, LNG strategist, best-selling author and CEO of Gulfstream LNG. -

THE globally recognised Natural Gas and LNG Dynamics (NGD) course will return to Trinidad and Tobago from August 6-7, bringing with it decades of international expertise at a time when renewed upstream activity and cross-border gas diplomacy are reshaping the country’s energy landscape.

Presented by Conference Connection, an established leader in global business-to-business (B2B) conferences and strategic energy training since 1994, the course is part of a global series that has been delivered more than 25 times in 15 countries – including Singapore, Dubai, Houston and Perth.

In a release, Conference Connection said its return to TT reflects an ongoing commitment to support professional development in markets where gas remains central to the national growth agenda.

It added that the timing of this session is particularly relevant.

"As Shell proceeds with the Aphrodite gas development offshore Trinidad and Subsea7 commences work on subsea installations for the project, the national conversation around gas backfill, LNG output and energy diplomacy – especially regarding Venezuela’s Dragon field – has gained new urgency.

"At the same time, evolving fiscal regimes and regional energy ambitions from countries like Guyana and Suriname are prompting a rethink of commercial frameworks and project viability," the release said.

The two-day course will be led by renowned LNG strategist, best-selling author and Gulfstream LNG CEO Dr Vivek Chandra.

Speaking on how this course can offer a chance to recalibrate how stakeholders think about gas markets in transition, Dr Chandra said, "Trinidad is a pivotal player in the Atlantic LNG story, and now more than ever, its professionals must be equipped with the foresight to anticipate market shifts, the tools to adapt and the confidence to lead."

The course is designed for engineers, economists, regulators, legal advisors, commercial teams and energy policymakers seeking to elevate their understanding of natural gas dynamics – from fundamentals to advanced pricing, contract structures, and emerging technologies like floating LNG and hydrogen integration.

"Participants can expect a structured learning experience delivered in two progressive modules, covering both technical foundations and commercial dimensions of the natural gas and LNG industry," the release said.

The programme will also include focused sessions on maritime boundary disputes and their relevance to the Caribbean’s energy diplomacy.

"I look forward to returning to Trinidad to deliver this updated programme," Dr Chandra said. "As an entrepreneur developing US LNG export projects, I wish to share my vantage point on upstream investment, pricing and policy challenges. We’ll explore regional case studies, including the cross-border development with Venezuela and the Guyana dispute, drawing on my recent doctoral research and published work in international maritime law."

This session builds on the momentum of Conference Connection’s May 2025 Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) course, also held in Trinidad, which brought together senior players from across the region.

"Trinidad remains a key node in this global network. The organisers have signalled that regional engagement will continue beyond 2025, with plans to develop deeper training formats aligned with local market needs and strategic direction," the release added.