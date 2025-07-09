FFOS wants probe into whale shark's death

A screenshot of a video of a juvenile whale shark which was temporarily trapped in shallow waters near Peake's Marina in Chaguaramas on July 5. The whale shark was found dead on July 9. -

FISHERMEN and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) wants a full necropsy on a whale shark that was found dead on the morning of July 9, close to the shore near Chaquacabana Hotel in Chaguaramas.

In a release, the FFOS said the whale shark – an endangered species – was first spotted on July 5, near Peake's Marina, Chaguaramas.

"This gentle giant had a visible wound on its back and was spotted swimming in distress.

"Sadly, before any assistance could be rendered, the animal swam out into deeper waters."

The advocacy group said the whale shark's carcass was discovered in the area formerly known as The Cove, close to the TT Coast Guard base.

It said the TT Marine Mammal Stranding Network had been alerted.

"FFOS is calling on the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, the Ministry of Planning and the Environment, and all relevant authorities to mandate a full necropsy of this endangered whale shark to determine the cause of death.

"Was it vessel strike, plastic ingestion, hydrocarbon contamination, or some other preventable cause? Without this knowledge, we cannot protect what remains of our marine biodiversity."

It said TT's marine space is sacred and the country must do more to protect its biodiversity.

"Our silence and inaction are deadly. With each death, we are not only losing a species we are losing a part of ourselves, our livelihoods, our food sources, and our future."