DPP: No delay in filing indictment against 11 Seetahal murder accused

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, says there is no delay in filing an indictment against the 11 men accused of murdering former special prosecutor Dana Seetahal, SC, as he was still in the process of assessing documents from the magistrate's court to make a determination on whether there was "cogent evidence to support the serious charge" of murder.

Gaspard provided a detailed update in court in response to a lawsuit filed by two of the accused – Rajaee Ali and Earl Richards – challenging the delay by the Office of the DPP in filing an indictment in their case, following an order of High Court judge Carol Gobin, on June 25.

Gobin is presiding over the case filed by Ali and Richards.

Gaspard said the case involved complex evidence, including call data, CCTV footage and intercepted communications, which, he stressed, required a detailed review. He pointed to ongoing resource challenges and a backlog of approximately 400 murder cases at his office as reasons for the slow pace.

The DPP also noted that the judiciary only sent his office the electronic committal documents in January 2024. He cited similar delays in past matters where an indictment was filed five years after committal and trial began a decade later.

The committal bundle in the case of the State vs Rajaee Ali and others, which contains over 8,100 pages, was transferred to the Office of the DPP in three parts between December 20, 2023 and January 5, 2024.

In May 2024, Gaspard rejected a suggestion by the Judiciary to use the electronic version of the committal bundle sent to his office by the Port of Spain District Court to file an indictment, saying to do so would have resulted in the case being quashed.

Gaspard's update to the court was submitted in compliance with the court’s direction to explain why Richards had not yet been formally indicted for the murder of Seetahal.

Richards was committed to stand trial in July 2020, nearly five years after his arrest.

Gobin had instructed the DPP to explain the delay in the interest of justice and fairness after Richards filed legal proceedings in March 2024. The court also requested clarification on whether the case would be discontinued or prosecuted.

In the report, Gaspard confirmed that a decision had not yet been made to discontinue criminal proceedings against Richards. He said he was still reviewing whether there was enough admissible evidence to move forward with the indictment, noting that no firm date had been set.

“Although a magistrate may find enough evidence to commit an accused to stand trial, I must independently assess whether it is sound and in the public interest to proceed,” he said.

Richards and Ali had challenged the DPP's failure to move the case forward. They said no indictment had been filed, and no decision had been made about the prosecution of the case.

In an application filed on March 13, their attorneys, Criston J Williams and Aaron Lewis, argued that the nearly 10-year delay violated their client’s constitutional rights. They said the men were held without trial, even though committal proceedings ended over four years ago in 2020.

The lawyers said the delay was causing emotional and mental stress on the accused men and was making it harder for them to defend themselves in court.

Seetahal, a former independent senator, who prosecuted some high-profile cases on behalf of the Office of the DPP, was killed on May 4, 2014. She was shot while driving home in Woodbrook.

Eleven men were charged with Seetahal’s murder in 2015.

In 2017, one of them – Stephan Cummings, was released from the murder charge after the DPP dropped the case against him. Instead, Cummings was charged with conspiracy to murder and agreed to testify for the state.

Others accused in the case include Rajaee Ali’s brothers, Ishmael and Hamid Ali, as well as Devaughn Cummings, Ricardo Stewart, Gareth Wiseman, Kevin Parkinson, Leston Gonzales, and Roget Boucher. Some of them also face separate gang-related charges.