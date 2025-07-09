Cushe Youths, Street Ballers start Biche football in style

Street Ballers players prepare for action in Kings of the Court small-goal tournament at the Biche recreation ground. Photo courtesy T.Phillip Photography -

Cushe Youths and Street Ballers got off to great starts in the Kings of the Court small-goal football tournament, which commenced on the basketball court of the Biche Recreation Ground, on July 4.

With nine teams from Biche and environs competing in the two-weekend tourney, the organiser’s aim is to bring the community and its youths closer together through the avenue of sport.

Group phase matches were contested from July 4-6 in the four-a-side tourney, and Cushe Youths and Street Ballers made their presence felt by registering two wins apiece in group two play. In their first match, Cushe Youths got a tight 3-2 win over FC Strikers with Quindel Lazar grabbing a double. Jordan Charles netted a brace in a losing effort for FC Strikers.

In their second match, Lazar was on the money for Cushe Youths yet again as he scored a beaver-trick in the team’s thumping 5-2 win over Charuma Sports and Cultural Club. Judah Morrison scored the other goal in the big Cushe Youths win.

In Street Ballers’ first game, they got a tight 2-1 victory against FC Strikers as Leon Ramcharan netted a double. Charles was on target again, but he couldn’t pull his FC Strikers team over the line.

In their second match, Street Ballers got a slightly more comfortable result as they defeated Gunners 4-2. Jaheim Homer scored a brace for Street Ballers, with Gerard Bailey also getting on the scoresheet.

In other matches, Gunners beat Charuma 2-1, New Gen beat Strike Force 2-0 and G Madrid drew 3-3 with Country Boyz FC in a gripping clash. Ray Gooding, Kleon Schellure and Zedan Thomas scored for G Madrid, with Brian Marshall scoring for Country Boyz to go along with an Oneil Walcott double.

“All the things going on in this country, I want Biche to remain a community of togetherness and oneness. I think the best medium is through sport,” said organiser Denice Dedier, founder of Seed of Greatness – Biche Football Development School.

“This tournament is building a nice community spirit again. I was told of long ago and how close-knit the community was. Through sports, I’m really trying to get back that rhythm in Biche.”

Kings of the Court matches will resume on July 10, with the semifinals and final scheduled for July 13.