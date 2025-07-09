Courageous government move to tackle CEPEP

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The UNC government deserves high commendation for scrapping the nepotistic PNM ghost-gang called CEPEP. While the workers may have benefited temporarily, the real culprits behind this mismanaged programme are the PNM's chosen family and friends.

With CEPEP abolished, these workers will soon find more sustainable jobs in their respective constituencies, contributing positively to their communities. This courageous move is a significant step towards transparency and accountability in governance.

Under the astute leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the new government is committed to cleaning up the mess left by the Dr Rowley-led PNM administration. For ten years the PNM's mismanagement and corruption have plagued our nation, and it's time for a change.

TT citizens deserve better – they deserve to breathe fresh air, enjoy economic stability, and benefit from effective governance. Let's rally behind our new government as it works tirelessly to restore our nation's integrity and prosperity.

The road ahead will be challenging, but with the UNC government's commitment to reform and progress, we can look forward to a brighter future. Together we can build a more transparent, accountable, and prosperous TT for all our citizens.

COLIN GHOURALAL

Chaguanas