Community policing in Trinidad and Tobago: Strategic approach to public safety

THE EDITOR: TT continues to grapple with high crime rates that threaten national stability and public confidence. Addressing this persistent issue requires more than just traditional methods of law enforcement. It demands a shift in policing philosophy – one rooted in proactive engagement, trust-building, and shared responsibility. This is where community policing, inspired by the Peelian Principles of Policing, becomes pivotal.

Evolution of community policing in TT

The police service has gradually embraced community policing over the years. Initially formalised through Department Order 211/96, the initiative gained structure and clarity through DO 145/2002, and was further refined in DO 65 of 2021 with the establishment of the Community Oriented Policing Section (COPS).

COPS was established with a clear mission: to prevent crime, foster public trust, build lasting relationships with communities, increase satisfaction with police services, and enforce the law fairly while addressing public safety concerns. Despite resource constraints, COPS has remained committed to these objectives, implementing a range of strategic, evidence-based activities.

Key objectives and activities

COPS is designed to maintain a visible police presence within communities and improve public perceptions of law enforcement. Its efforts include:

• Building partnerships across all community sectors.

• Expanding and supporting police youth clubs and similar organisations.

• Conducting school lectures, community outreach, and neighbourhood meetings.

• Supporting mediation, counselling, and youth development activities.

• Leading crime prevention through environmental design projects.

These actions contribute to an intelligence-led policing model where community trust results in real-time information sharing, enabling faster and more precise interventions.

Impact and

strategic alignment

The community policing strategy is directly aligned with the police service's broader strategic goals of fostering community partnerships and enhancing public safety. Initiatives like The Enterprise Model have demonstrated the effectiveness of community policing in transforming at-risk areas and reducing crime.

Even though many police divisions incorporate elements of community policing in their operations, it is important to recognise the unique and specialised role of the COPS. Its focused efforts provide a structured and consistent approach to community engagement that cannot be replaced by ad-hoc activities.

Strengthening community policing

To ensure the continued success and expansion of community policing efforts, the following steps are needed:

1. Revision of the reporting structure of COPS including a review of the operations of its secretariat, removing issues of double supervision at the station district level.

2. Improvement of staffing levels by increasing both the sanctioned and operational strength of the section.

3. Expansion of fleet, including dedicated vehicles, to improve mobility and outreach capabilities.

4. Enhancement of training for officers in community policing principles and strategies to build a unified approach across the service.

Policing with

the people

Community policing is more than a tactic – it is a philosophy that positions the police and the public as partners in public safety. As Sir Robert Peel asserted, "The police are the public and the public are the police."

If success in policing is measured by reduced crime rather than high arrest rates, then the police service must deepen its commitment to community policing as a cornerstone of its crime prevention strategy.

DR SEEMA KADIR

via e-mail