Browne: Why wasn't Trinidad and Tobago in regional free movement deal?

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne. - File photo

OPPOSITION Senator Dr Amery Browne expressed his deep disappointment that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had not attended the recent Caricom heads of government meeting in Jamaica and lamented that Trinidad and Tobago had just missed the opportunity to be part of a free movement treaty struck up among four Caricom member states.

He spoke at a briefing at the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Port of Spain, on July 9.

While he mentioned the attendance of Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, Browne said Persad-Bissessar's absence meant she had lost an opportunity to re-set relations between her government and other Caricom governments, as he recalled her remarks at a Caricom meeting in her first term as PM that TT was not an ATM machine. He termed Sobers and Alexander "novice ministers."

Browne said a free movement arrangement was being struck up among Barbados, Belize, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica. Saying TT usually had a leadership role in such initiatives, he asked the government where TT now stood on the question of regional integration.

Alleging the government had squandered a lot of regional good will, he said TT manufacturers had been deprived of the opportunities of a free-movement regime.

Asked about US President Donald Trump's recent enactment of his One Big Beautiful Bill to impose an extra visa security fee on top of a basic visa fee, Browne said TT should carve out a space in its relationship with the US to address that.

Asked if Caricom should have discussed the new visa security fee, he said it was the type of issue that Caricom should adopt a joint position on. He said Persad-Bissessar ought to have been able to report back from Jamaica on Caricom's position, but she had not attended.